Glenn Taggart’s two previous managerial trips to face Linfield at Windsor Park have ended with an aggregate score of 17-0 – but the Wellington Rec chief is relishing another test against the “best of the best” Blues and is dreaming of a seismic Irish Cup upset.

Former Carrick Rangers star Taggart was previously in charge of PSNI and first came up against David Healy’s side in October 2020, losing out 6-0, before a year later they suffered an 11-0 BetMcLean Cup defeat as Billy Chadwick netted a hat-trick while future Northern Ireland international Callum Marshall scored his first senior goal.

Taggart will return to the Belfast venue on Saturday with Welly Rec, who currently sit sixth in the Ballymena & Provincial League, to face the Premiership title favourites with Linfield opening up a 10-point advantage at the top-flight summit.

A journey which started by beating Dromore Amateurs in August now peaks with what is undoubtedly the dream draw for all connected with the Larne-based club, but Taggart insists his side won’t be satisfied with just making up the numbers.

Glenn Taggart took charge of Wellington Rec during the summer and is now preparing for an Irish Cup trip to Linfield. (Photo by Wellington Rec)

"Everyone is buzzing,” he said. “When the draw first happened and even up to a couple of days ago, lots of people have been contacting me.

"I work as a teacher in Larne and even random kids in P1 or P2 are coming up and going 'do you manage Welly Rec and are you playing Linfield?'.

"Someone mentioned there's seven buses going up so there will be hundreds supporting and it'll be a great atmosphere. It has been a distraction up to this week and now we're able to fully focus on it.

"It doesn't get better than this, but you have to channel the excitement because if you get too caught up in the emotion of it you're not going to perform.

"Linfield are one of the biggest clubs around and David Healy over the past nine years has been the top manager in the country. It's the best of the best we are playing and it's going to be a great day out.

"I've been putting into their heads that we're going there to attempt to win the game, as ridiculous as that sounds with them sitting top of the Premiership and us in the fourth-tier. Every match I've went into I've always believed I can win.

"You see players like Joel Cooper doing special things on highlights and it's about not being overawed and thinking they are superheroes. They are the best players in the country but they are human and can have an off day. We will go there with belief.”

While it’s an occasion to relish for the players, many stepping out at Windsor Park for the first time, it’s also one that Taggart is embracing as he comes up against Healy once again.

The former Northern Ireland international has won five Premiership titles and two Irish Cup crowns during his nine-year Linfield tenure and Taggart has nothing but respect for the job he’s done.

"Those (Linfield) games still annoy me and I took a fair whack of banter from them,” he added. “I look at this as a chance to test myself against the best manager who has proven it year in, year out.

"I was lucky enough to manage against David Jeffrey in the Irish Cup and then twice against David Healy...it's something I'm proud of and I'll do everything I can to win.

