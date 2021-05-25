Glens’ Euro delight as Conor McMenamin wins day

Conor McMenamin’s goal early in the second half proved decisive for the visitors as Larne capped off a disappointing week with a spot in the European play-offs.

Winger McMenamin lashed home past Conor Mitchell on 47 minutes as he proved the hero for the Glens, sealing a 1-0 victory.

Glenavon produced a battling comeback in the second half against Carrick Rangers to almost certainly guarantee a place in the European play-offs, following a 6-3 thriller at Taylors Avenue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glentoran celebrate after victory at Larne secured European football for the Oval side.

Lee Chapman and Jordan Gibson fired Carrick into a 2-0 lead, but two quick-fire goals from an Andy Hall free-kick and a fine effort from Peter Campbell brought the Lurgan Blues level in the second half.

Incredibly, another rapid two-goal salvo made it four goals in the space of 19 minutes for Glenavon, with Campbell netting his second and Robert Garrett finding the target to make it 4-2.

The game took another twist when Chapman scored his second to pull one back for Carrick, but Hall put the result beyond doubt for Glenavon to make it 5-3, before he wrapped up his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

Ballymena ensured the fight for seventh place will go to the wire as they beat Warrenpoint 3-0 at the Showgrounds, with the goals coming from Shay McCartan, Paul McElroy and Leroy Millar.

Portadown recorded a 4-2 victory over Dungannon Swifts at Shamrock Park.

Adam Salley struck first for the Ports, while James Convie made it 1-1.

The Swifts then took the lead through striker Rhyss Campbell following an excellent spell in the second half.

However, Lee Bonis pulled the home side level on 72 minutes with a deflected free-kick and the Ports went on to clinch victory with Salley bagging his second, before an Adam McCallum header wrapped up the points.

At Solitude, Cliftonville and Crusaders played out a 1-1 draw, with a late David Cushley goal earning a point for Crusaders after Daire O’Connor’s third minute strike.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. To subscribe, click here.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe