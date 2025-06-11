Glentoran have ambitious plans to upgrade the infrastructure at The Oval via the Northern Ireland Football Fund

Glentoran owner Ali Pour says the club are following updates regarding the Northern Ireland Football Fund "very, very closely" as they aim to improve facilities at The Oval.

The east Belfast side are one of a number of clubs who are looking at a slice of the £36.2 million project.

After the UK Government announced yesterday that it would provide £50 million to rebuild Casement Park, local football clubs are now looking on with interest at money being released via Stormont's Football Fund, which was initially announced 14 years ago.

Mr Pour explained how upgrading facilities can help get more spectators through the turnstiles and believes that Glentoran should be at the top of the queue for receiving funding.

He said: "It's great and the league needs it right, I'd argue we need it more than everyone else but many other clubs need that money.

"The £36 million they put aside is nowhere near enough for the entire league but it's something which everyone's been waiting for for a long, long time.

"It is needed, it transcends football, it's not just about improving facilities, the community aspects of it and so on and the economic benefits of those areas by having new facilities far outweigh what the contribution from the government would be.

"So it's an exciting time, we're expecting some news in the coming weeks but we're following it very, very closely."

In a statement released in May last year, Glentoran stated how their redevelopment plans will provide “a legacy project for east Belfast and for football in Northern Ireland”.

The club has plans to demolish both existing stands and construct two new spectator stands with reconfiguration of existing standing terracing at goal ends, new turnstiles and associated siteworks.

This includes new floodlighting, additional car parking and improved circulation routes to provide an overall capacity for 6000 spectators on site.

All applicants to the Northern Ireland Football Fund will be required to provide partnership funding for their projects, for clubs that will be at least 5% of the total project cost.

On that figure, Mr Pour added: "Well, we have to match to some extent what the government gives us and we put in a very, very strong bid and we put in a higher than, let's say, okay, the minimum is 5% is what they need to get you literally one point. We've gone way above that.

"So we're hoping to get a good sum from the government and we'd top up the rest from our side. That's the plan. So we'll see what happens."

Mr Pour recently increased his ownership at Glentoran from 85% to 95% and he revealed that was down to remaining competitive both on and off the pitch.

"It was purely financial,” he stressed.

"There are two big events which are happening right now. One of them is that there's more money coming into the league as you know.

"You've seen Cliftonville, you've seen Coleraine and so on, so for us to remain as contenders it means we have to keep investing money, which means I go raise more money or invest more money into the club, so with 85% shareholding that wouldn't make it more difficult.

"Also the stadium funding from the government that seems imminent, if that goes ahead, that also needs a substantial investment from us, from me, so with 85% that wouldn't have been possible.