​Glentoran manager Declan Devine is backing summer signing Ryan Cooney to show the “quality, mentality and experience” required for Irish League success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The 25-year-old Manchester-born right-back comes in as a free transfer on a two-year deal – citing Crewe Alexandra, Bury and Morecambe as past clubs on the way to more than 250 senior appearances in English football.

“Ryan is a player we identified early and carried out detailed background work on before making our move,” said Devine. “He came highly recommended and the scouting reports, performance analysis and data compiled by our lead analyst all pointed to a player with the quality, mentality and experience to succeed at Glentoran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has played consistently at a strong level in the English Football League and possesses exactly the type of attributes we want in a player...he is athletic, technically very good and has a real hunger to keep improving and achieve success.

Glentoran have confirmed a deal for former Crewe Alexandra right-back Ryan Cooney on a two-year deal. (Photo by Glentoran FC)

“Ryan is an excellent defender with outstanding positional awareness and a natural willingness to support the attack.

"We believe he will bring balance, energy and added quality to our right-hand side and slot seamlessly into the way we want to play.

“We are delighted to welcome him to the club and I have no doubt he will be a valuable addition to the squad both on and off the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooney highlighted the Glens’ ambition as key – plus chats with current player Dylan Connelly.

“I am absolutely delighted to join...I was really impressed by the ambition of the club and the clear vision they had for my role in the squad,” said Cooney. “I also spoke to Dylan Connelly, who had nothing but good things to say about the club.

"He talked about the quality of the training, how brilliant the lads are and how if I gave everything for the badge, the fans would get behind me...that really stuck with me.