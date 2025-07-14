Glentoran bring in defender with over 250 appearances across English football and 'exactly the type of attributes we want'
The 25-year-old Manchester-born right-back comes in as a free transfer on a two-year deal – citing Crewe Alexandra, Bury and Morecambe as past clubs on the way to more than 250 senior appearances in English football.
“Ryan is a player we identified early and carried out detailed background work on before making our move,” said Devine. “He came highly recommended and the scouting reports, performance analysis and data compiled by our lead analyst all pointed to a player with the quality, mentality and experience to succeed at Glentoran.
“He has played consistently at a strong level in the English Football League and possesses exactly the type of attributes we want in a player...he is athletic, technically very good and has a real hunger to keep improving and achieve success.
“Ryan is an excellent defender with outstanding positional awareness and a natural willingness to support the attack.
"We believe he will bring balance, energy and added quality to our right-hand side and slot seamlessly into the way we want to play.
“We are delighted to welcome him to the club and I have no doubt he will be a valuable addition to the squad both on and off the pitch.”
Cooney highlighted the Glens’ ambition as key – plus chats with current player Dylan Connelly.
“I am absolutely delighted to join...I was really impressed by the ambition of the club and the clear vision they had for my role in the squad,” said Cooney. “I also spoke to Dylan Connelly, who had nothing but good things to say about the club.
"He talked about the quality of the training, how brilliant the lads are and how if I gave everything for the badge, the fans would get behind me...that really stuck with me.
“I am here to work hard, show what I can do and make a big impression with my performances. I cannot wait to get started, build my fitness and help Glentoran push for silverware this season.”