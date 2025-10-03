Glentoran have been issued two formal warnings over supporter behaviour

Glentoran has confirmed that the club has received two formal warnings from the Irish Football Association (IFA) following incidents involving supporter behaviour this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warnings relate to the use of pyrotechnics during matches and occasions where spectators entered the field of play.

In a statement to supporters on the club’s social media platforms, Glentoran acknowledged the passion and excitement shown by fans but stressed the need for responsibility. “We fully understand the emotion when our team scores,” the club said. “However, it is essential that all supporters remain behind the wall at every stadium. This is first and foremost for your safety and that of the players, but such breaches also risk heavy fines, supporter bans, and even potential stadium closures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, the club also highlighted the dangers and costs associated with pyrotechnics. The Glens remarked that there had been a major reduction in fines thanks to strong cooperation from supporters last season, but this campaign has already witnessed a return of their use. “This is causing damage to the club both financially and reputationally,” Glentoran warned.

The post was made before Glentoran were scheduled to face Cliftonville at Solitude in the Sports Direct Premiership.

However, the game was postponed due to the effects of Storm Amy, with Glentoran requesting a postponement due to several players and staff residing and travelling from an amber warning zone.