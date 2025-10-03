Glentoran call for spectator behaviour after club receives two formal warnings from the Irish Football Association
The warnings relate to the use of pyrotechnics during matches and occasions where spectators entered the field of play.
In a statement to supporters on the club’s social media platforms, Glentoran acknowledged the passion and excitement shown by fans but stressed the need for responsibility. “We fully understand the emotion when our team scores,” the club said. “However, it is essential that all supporters remain behind the wall at every stadium. This is first and foremost for your safety and that of the players, but such breaches also risk heavy fines, supporter bans, and even potential stadium closures.”
Furthermore, the club also highlighted the dangers and costs associated with pyrotechnics. The Glens remarked that there had been a major reduction in fines thanks to strong cooperation from supporters last season, but this campaign has already witnessed a return of their use. “This is causing damage to the club both financially and reputationally,” Glentoran warned.
The post was made before Glentoran were scheduled to face Cliftonville at Solitude in the Sports Direct Premiership.
However, the game was postponed due to the effects of Storm Amy, with Glentoran requesting a postponement due to several players and staff residing and travelling from an amber warning zone.
The statement added: “Your vocal and physical support has been outstanding once again this season and we are truly grateful. We now ask that all supporters take heed of this warning from the IFA and work with us to protect the club, our reputation and our ability to compete without unnecessary financial penalties.”