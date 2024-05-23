The Oval, home of Glentoran. PIC: INPHO/Brian Little

Following Gordon Lyons’ Northern Ireland Football Fund announcement on Wednesday, Glentoran say their plans to transform The Oval are at “an advanced stage” as they look to build a facility that can benefit all in East Belfast.

Communities Minister Lyons has committed an initial £36.2million for clubs in Northern Ireland to upgrade infrastructure – money which was first promised in 2011 and won’t be dished out until April 2025 onwards after an “open grant funding competition”.

The Glens are one of many that have been waiting for the release of funds to carry out redevelopment work at The Oval and with that process now potentially one step closer, the club are looking to deliver a “major community asset”.

"Glentoran Football Club welcomes the announcement from Minister Gordon Lyons on his plans to release funding under the Northern Ireland Football Fund programme,” they said in a statement. “We are pleased the Minister has emphasised both need and social value.

"Our need has been established and we are confident our plans are in alignment with the Minister’s vision of a legacy project for East Belfast and for football in Northern Ireland.

“As a club we have been working closely with Department of Communities officials and will continue to do so.