Former Marseille youth product and Charlton Athletic striker Wassim Aouachria has joined Glentoran. PIC: Glentoran FC

Glentoran manager Declan Devine has made his second signing of the summer window after confirming the arrival of former Marseille youth product Wassim Aouachria.

Aouachria will further bolster the Glens’ attacking options with the 24-year-old forward also enjoying a spell at League One outfit Charlton Athletic, spending time on-loan at Aldershot Town, Braintree Town and Hampton & Richmond Borough, where he played with new teammate David Fisher.

After a bright start to his Charlton career having arrived from France, Aouachria suffered an ACL injury which kept him on the sidelines for over 12 months before marking his senior debut by scoring in a 3-1 EFL Trophy victory over Leyton Orient in November 2020.

Upon leaving The Valley, Aouachria joined League of Ireland First Division outfit Waterford and moved to Galway United last summer, scoring six league goals as they sealed top-flight promotion.

“Wassim is a player I’ve known since he came to the League of Ireland a couple of years ago and a player I’ve found very difficult to set a defence up against,” Devine told the club’s website. “He will offer us different attributes to those already at the club. Wassim is still at an age where we feel he has the qualities to have a wonderful future ahead of him and we’re delighted he’s committed to Glentoran.”