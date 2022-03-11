Glentoran dismissed from Irish Cup after Joe Crowe eligibility row

It emerged after the game that defender Joe Crowe had still one match of a three-game ban to serve following a Reserve team fixture against Linfield Swifts on February 14..

The controversy surrounded an Intermediate Cup game involving Glentoran IIs and Lisburn Distillery.

That fixture couldn’t be used as one of Crowe’s banned games because he was ineligible to play in the competition given he had featured 16 times for Glentoran this season – the competition cut-off is 12 games.

Joe Crowe in action against Newry City last week

Now following a meeting of the Irish FA Challenge Cup Committee on Thursday night a protest by Newry City has been upheld.

Newry City AFC have been reinstated to the competition and will play Ballymena United in the semi-finals, subject to any appeal.

Glentoran FC have the right of appeal in accordance with Article 14 of the IFA Articles of Association.

Earlier this week Glens boss Mick McDermott said the club did not feel they had done anything wrong.

“We don’t believe we have done anything wrong and that will come out in the (IFA) hearings as we intend to defend ourselves,” said McDermott.

“We are in (the Cup) until we are out — until the IFA tell us we are out.

“There are multiple layers of procedures we can go through, if that’s what it takes. There will be a hearing; a decision, then an appeal if necessary; another decision and another appeal.

“We don’t know what the first hearing will come up with, but we will provide the information the IFA needs. We are not here to cheat.