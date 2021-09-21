Glentoran legend Colin Nixon relishing the opportunity to work with The Oval's rising stars
Colin Nixon has returned to Glentoran after an eight-year absence to take on the role of Technical Director at their Academy with immediate effect.
The Glens record appearance holder will have responsibility for overseeing the Academy, including all age groups up to and including Under 18, in this newly created role.
Nixon recently left his position as manager at Dundela but is relishing the opportunity of returning to The Oval.
“I’m absolutely delighted to have been offered the opportunity to return to a club that means the absolute world to me," he told glentoran.com.
"It’s such an exciting time for Glentoran and I can’t wait to start working with all the coaches and especially the exciting talented players within the ranks.
"I would like to thank Mick and Paul for the faith they have shown in me.”
Nixon made 794 appearances for the Glens winning 22 trophies over an 18-year spell and Head Coach Mick McDermott is delighted to have someone of his standing back at the club.
“It is great news for our entire community to welcome Colin back to Glentoran," he said.
"We have searched long and hard to find a suitable coach to fill this important role.
"When Colin became an option in recent weeks we acted quickly and are delighted that he accepted the invitation to join us.
"He is Glentoran through-and-through and I have no doubt that he will have a massive role in inspiring our young players to give their all for the red, green & black.”