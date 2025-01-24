Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glentoran legend Barney Bowers understands the difficulty of adjusting to life in the Irish League after spending time across the water and hopes scoring in the club’s Co Antrim Shield final success will give Charlie Lindsay “the confidence to kick on”.

Lindsay came through the youth ranks at The Oval before moving to Scottish giants Rangers in 2020 and then spent time with Derby County.

Having spent part of last season on loan with the Glens, 20-year-old Lindsay made the permanent switch back to East Belfast ahead of the current campaign and it was his thunderbolt that put Declan Devine’s side ahead late on.

Andy Ryan cancelled out Lindsay’s effort before Glentoran held their nerve to secure a first trophy in almost five years during a dramatic penalty shootout.

Charlie Lindsay celebrates scoring for Glentoran in the Co Antrim Shield final. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Just like Lindsay, Bowers spent time with Derby after being signed by former Manchester United boss Tommy Docherty in 1978 and, despite an offer from Swindon Town, returned to Northern Ireland three years later to play for his beloved Glentoran.

He won every trophy available to him during a successful 14-year stint but admits it’s not easy adjusting back to life at home given the pressure of expectation.

Bowers was delighted to see Lindsay make a difference in Tuesday’s triumph and believes it could help take his game to another level.

"That young lad has had to deal with the disappointment of coming back from England, which I had in my career too,” he said. “He has came back from England, hasn't been a regular...I was so pleased for him.

"That goal could really bring him on and give him the confidence to kick on. The young lad has real ability. Jimmy (Cleary) and I were on our feet when he scored and I was so pleased for the lad.

"It is hard coming back. When you come back from England people are expecting big things, but especially for young lads, it's a huge disappointment for them.

"You have to adjust to a different way of life again. He has been in Scotland or England since he was probably 16 so the whole lifestyle changes. Your confidence does take a hit.

"I was maybe a bit different because I had been offered a contract and chose to come back, but you have to take on board that it's a big disappointment for young lads.

"You think your dreams are shattered and you're coming home with your tail between your legs a bit.

"I always say when a player comes back from England it'll take a full year to adjust to the pace of the game.

"We're full-time here but it's a different full-time to England or Scotland with the dynamic being different.

"You don't get that time - people expect you to come straight home and hit the ground running, but it doesn't work like that."

Bowers feels a player with Lindsay’s attributes could be key to future Glentoran success and hopes he’ll be able to take his game to another level under Devine.

"I think it'll be the making of him,” he added. “He's the type of lad who can play between the lines and the sort of player we're crying out for.