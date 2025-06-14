Glentoran owner Ali Pour discusses wages, Declan Devine's impact and life as an owner of a football club

Glentoran owner Ali Pour says the club won't go over budget in terms of bringing in new recruits after revealing the decision to let Fuad Sule and Kodi Lyons-Foster leave The Oval.

Mr Pour, who has recently increased his ownership at The Oval from 85% to 95%, says increased wages within the league means they are now sourcing players from outside Northern Ireland in their quest for success.

After finishing the season without European football, the east Belfast side announced that Sule, Wassim Aouachria, Jay Donnelly, Niall McGinn, Finley Thorndike and Theo McToal had all been released from their contract.

The Glens owner conceded that whilst they made an effort to keep Lyons-Foster, they won't lose any sleep over the defender’s imminent move to rivals Coleraine.

When asked about the reasons as to how Lyons-Foster and Sule departed The Oval, Mr Pour said: "Sule was released...we kind of let him go.

"Kodi, we would have liked to have kept him. We did try to some extent. It's not the end of the world.

"We do have other players to play in that position. He had a good mid-season and he finished off quite well. We'll see how he does over there. We wish him the best of luck, but he wanted to leave, so we had to let him go.

"We talk about investment coming into the league, but that money has to be spent properly. So you are paying the same players more money, that doesn't improve the league.

"We're trying to bring in players from overseas, from other places, and that's what we want to see.

"We can match any player's salary in the league easily, but we choose not to because it doesn't make any sense. Everyone has a worth. If someone wants to pay above that for whatever reason, then they can do that.

"Sustainability is one issue, but there's also value for what you're paying for."

The Glens did lift silverware in the form of the County Antrim Shield last season but lost out on further cup glory after a loss to Cliftonville in the BetMcLean Cup final, as well as an Irish Cup exit to Bangor.

However, Mr Pour has full faith that boss Declan Devine can bring more glory days back to east Belfast as he gets the ethos of the club after also being a former player.

He stated: "We want to win everything. We're trying our best. We're in a good place now I think.

"Like I said, we've got a strong core off and on the pitch. We're doing a lot in the background with regards to increased revenue, sponsorship with digital boards. You may have noticed it brings in more money.

"We're improving things off the pitch. On the pitch, we're in good hands. We've got a good coaching team, a strong core squad, which we hope to strengthen.

"We will strengthen in the next couple of months. We're out there to be serious contenders again. The message to the fans is thank you for your support because this particular season, they were really so important to our performance.”

He stressed: "Let's not forget...this time last year we had 12 players leave.

"We had a pretty much brand new squad coming in which Declan put together very successfully and it's not easy.

"Essentially any company in the world which changes 80% of its workforce is going to struggle for a while, but we did actually better than expected.

"Halfway through the season we were actually doing really well. We were favourites to win the Irish Cup, the League Cup, of course we won the County Antrim Shield but then the Gibson Cup was out of reach...but we were doing really well.

"We thought Europe was a guarantee pretty much, so to finish where we finished and so close, literally a goal away from second, it was hard to take."

Mr Pour purchased Glentoran back in 2019 and when asked what it’s like to own a football club, he said with a smile: "I have several businesses and sleep is the most important thing. If I can't sleep I can't function.

"In my world if you're losing sleep over something it's not worth doing - apart from Glentoran.

"I have business deals that go wrong all the time but I never lose sleep over it. But a bad result, I'm up all night, I get up early, even sometimes two nights in a row.

"It's tough and it really is very stressful. When it's good it's great but when it's bad it's really bad. Emotionally it is draining really.

"It’s been a rollercoaster so far. What can I say, it's hard to put into words because it's just never-ending.