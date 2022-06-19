Glentoran pay tribute to legendary Bertie Wright

Born in St Leonard’s Street off the Newtownards Road, Betie joined Glentoran in the 1941-42 season playing 214 games for the club, scoring 47 goals, before his departure in 1949.

“Bertie was a real Glentoran icon and a beacon light,” said Glentoran Chairman Ian Kerr.

“An important link to some of our hardest days in the 1940’s and an example of how to face them and fight through them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bertie Wright pictured at the 2020 Irish Cup final with his close friend Alex Richardson

“A really lovely man with a wonderful smile who was Glentoran to the core, we might never see one like him ever again. We have lost a treasure. Our heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, all Glentoran fans thoughts are with them in this difficult time.”

Bertie was a guest of the club for the 2020 Irish Cup final win over Ballymena United in what was his last game watching the Glens.

Former Chairman Stephen Henderson said: “I have had the privilege over the years of meeting many former Glentoran players, the heroes and legends of yesteryear, but from them all, one man stood out for his humility, his dignity, his warmth, kindness and his pride on having pulled on our shirt.

“No matter where or when you met him, Bertie lit the room with his smile, his quietly spoken words of wisdom, of encouragement or of a mischievous tale of days gone by, of the days when the game wasn’t about the money, but rather, as his great friend Danny Blanchflower would say, all about the glory.

“It was an honour to spend time in his company and to call him my friend.

“We haven’t just lost our last survivor of our All Ireland winning team, we have lost an ambassador, a great friend and a true gentleman. The Oval will seem a little darker now.”

Bertie passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon after a short illness surrounded by his family. Bertie was predeceased by his wife Peggy and daughter Dolores.

He is survived by his son Paul and wife Violet, and their children Gary and Lynne.