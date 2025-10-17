Glentoran play an open goal for players: Team takes in tale of 1914 side's legendary Vienna Cup win

Glentoran captain Marcus Kane, along with teammates Danny Amos, Josh Kelly, Andrew Mills and Frankie Hvid, pictured with the cast of 'One Saturday Before The War' and co-writers Sam Robinson and Trevor Gill after Thursday night’s performance at the Sanctuary Theatre. Photo: Adam Harwood

It’s not often footballers can be seen at the theatre – but for Glentoran FC, one play in particular is an open goal.

‘One Saturday Before The War’ tracks the extraordinary tale of the team’s stunning victory in the 1914 Vienna Cup, which saw a team of shipyard and factory workers from east Belfast travel across Europe to compete just two months before the outbreak of the First World War.

Glentoran won the cup by a staggering five-nil, an amazing win that followed on from their scooping the Irish Cup the same year – a time that, for the side of the era, was full of optimism and joy as they celebrated their growing success, little knowing that in just few short weeks they would be plunged into the most gruelling conflict the world had ever seen.

The play has returned to Belfast for a final run, and last night Glentoran captain Marcus Kane was joined by teammates Danny Amos, Josh Kelly, Andrew Mills, Frankie Hvid and a number of club officials at east Belfast’s Sanctuary Theatre to take in the production.

Cast members of 'One Saturday Before The War' in character and costume. Photo: Gorgeous Photography

Sam Robinson, co-writer of the play as well as a lifelong Glens supporter and club historian, said: “It was fantastic to see the players and officials in the audience last night and I want to personally thank them for taking the time to come along and show their support.

“The 1914 Vienna Cup triumph is woven into the fabric of Glentoran FC and east Belfast, and it continues to inspire generations more than a century later. It’s great to have members of the current squad come along and help us celebrate this remarkable chapter of our history.”

Indeed, the cup trophy still holds pride of place in the BetMclean Oval boardroom today; a marker not just of the club’s long and storied history but that of European football as well, as the outbreak of war meant 1914 was the first and only time the competition was held.

The current run, which ends tomorrow, will be the last chance to see it before the Castlereagh Road theatre venue closes for a planned £1m refit next spring.

Cast members of 'One Saturday Before The War' get some practice in on the pitch. Photo: Gorgeous Photography

The play has won acclaim since it was first staged, with Sam saying he, co-writer Trevor Gill and all their cast and crew have been overwhelmed by the response it has received.

“Since the curtain first came down, we’ve had constant requests to bring it back, and it’s clear how much this story is loved by people connected with Glentoran and east Belfast, as well as audiences from much further afield,” he said.

“For me, it’s something incredibly close to my heart, and I’ve loved bringing it to life alongside a superb cast who capture the spirit and character of those young men so well. The tale of Glentoran’s players travelling from the shipyards of east Belfast to the grand stadiums of Europe in 1914 is both inspiring and deeply moving, especially when set against the backdrop of a world on the brink of war.

