Glentoran star attracting interest from England and further afield after impressive debut Irish League campaign

Glentoran defender Frankie Hvid is the subject of interest from clubs in England and further afield after an impressive debut Irish League campaign last term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hvid, who came through the academy ranks at Millwall, joined the Glens last summer and racked up 30 Premiership appearances.

The 20-year-old also contributed three league goals for Declan Devine’s side, including scoring as the Glens recorded a 3-1 victory over ‘Big Two’ rivals Linfield in October, and played a key role as Glentoran ended their near five-year wait for silverware by lifting the Co Antrim Shield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s understood Hvid, who has one year remaining on his current deal at The Oval, has admirers in England alongside various other European countries, including Spain – any prospective transfer would require a fee paid to Glentoran.

Glentoran defender Frankie Hvid has attracted interest. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

While only interest at this stage, Hvid’s departure would undoubtedly be a blow for the East Belfast outfit, who lost Kodi Lyons-Foster to Coleraine following the expiration of his contract while Patrick McClean has been placed on the transfer list.

Hvid settled quickly into life at Glentoran, becoming a fan favourite, and previously credited boss Devine for playing a key role in his continued development.

“I’m absolutely loving my football here at Glentoran,” he told the club’s website in January. “This is a fantastic club, and the supporters have been incredible from the moment I arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Coming from the Under-21s at Millwall, it’s been a big step up, but I feel like I’ve improved so much already.

“Working under Declan Devine has been a massive help for me.

"He’s a brilliant manager who constantly pushes me to improve and get the best out of myself. His belief in me has been huge and I feel like I’m learning and developing every day.

“The advice from experienced players like Moko (Marcus Kane), Paddy, Fuad (Sule), and Singo (James Singleton) has also been huge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They’ve helped me settle in quickly, and their support has given me the confidence to develop and grow as a player.

“Living with big Dan (Gyollai) has been a massive help.

"We’ve built a great friendship and that camaraderie is something that runs throughout the entire squad.

"Whether it’s on the pitch or in training, you can see how much we’re all pulling in the same direction as a team.”