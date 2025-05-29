Glentoran star attracting interest from England and further afield after impressive debut Irish League campaign
Hvid, who came through the academy ranks at Millwall, joined the Glens last summer and racked up 30 Premiership appearances.
The 20-year-old also contributed three league goals for Declan Devine’s side, including scoring as the Glens recorded a 3-1 victory over ‘Big Two’ rivals Linfield in October, and played a key role as Glentoran ended their near five-year wait for silverware by lifting the Co Antrim Shield.
It’s understood Hvid, who has one year remaining on his current deal at The Oval, has admirers in England alongside various other European countries, including Spain – any prospective transfer would require a fee paid to Glentoran.
While only interest at this stage, Hvid’s departure would undoubtedly be a blow for the East Belfast outfit, who lost Kodi Lyons-Foster to Coleraine following the expiration of his contract while Patrick McClean has been placed on the transfer list.
Hvid settled quickly into life at Glentoran, becoming a fan favourite, and previously credited boss Devine for playing a key role in his continued development.
“I’m absolutely loving my football here at Glentoran,” he told the club’s website in January. “This is a fantastic club, and the supporters have been incredible from the moment I arrived.
"Coming from the Under-21s at Millwall, it’s been a big step up, but I feel like I’ve improved so much already.
“Working under Declan Devine has been a massive help for me.
"He’s a brilliant manager who constantly pushes me to improve and get the best out of myself. His belief in me has been huge and I feel like I’m learning and developing every day.
“The advice from experienced players like Moko (Marcus Kane), Paddy, Fuad (Sule), and Singo (James Singleton) has also been huge.
"They’ve helped me settle in quickly, and their support has given me the confidence to develop and grow as a player.
“Living with big Dan (Gyollai) has been a massive help.
"We’ve built a great friendship and that camaraderie is something that runs throughout the entire squad.
"Whether it’s on the pitch or in training, you can see how much we’re all pulling in the same direction as a team.”
Glentoran confirmed five players, including midfield maestro Fuad Sule, were departing the club this summer upon expiry of their contracts while Liam Burt and Jordan Stewart have arrived.
