Glentoran star reflects on 'huge personal milestone' after making first Irish League start in 12 months

Glentoran midfielder Josh Kelly admits starting his first Premiership match in 12 months was “a huge personal milestone” – and now he wants to play a role in helping to give the club’s supporters “a team they can be proud of”.

Kelly joined The Oval outfit from Ballymena United in 2023 after captaining the Sky Blues to an Irish Cup final, and having made 28 appearances in his debut campaign, the 26-year-old started last season in fine form.

However, his progression was cruelly halted after picking up a long-term injury last August, but he’s now back to full fitness and started as Declan Devine’s side began the new campaign with a 1-0 win over Portadown.

Versatile Kelly was handed a new one-year contract extension earlier this summer and he feels the countless hours dedicated to rehabilitation were all worth it after making his Glentoran return.

Glentoran's Josh Kelly made his first Premiership start in 12 months during last weekend's win over Portadown. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“It’s been a long and incredibly tough 12 months,” he said. “When you’ve been out for that length of time, you go through every emotion.

"There were days in the gym when I wondered if I’d ever pull on the Glentoran shirt again and that’s a hard thing to process when all you want to do is play football and be out on the pitch helping your teammates.

“The only way forward was to keep working, keep pushing and keep believing. I set myself small goals every week during rehab, and ticking those off kept me going.

"The medical and fitness staff here have been outstanding and my family and teammates gave me the motivation to keep pushing even on the hardest days.

“Starting last Saturday was a huge personal milestone and a real reward for all those months of hard work.

"To then play my part in helping the team get the win made it even more special.

"Portadown are a strong, resolute side who will take points off plenty of teams this season, especially at Shamrock Park, so for us to go there and come away with three points was the perfect way to start our season.”

Glentoran host Bangor on Saturday afternoon and will be looking to avoid the same fate they suffered when Lee Feeney’s side, who were then in the Championship, dumped them out of the Irish Cup last season.

The Seasiders enjoyed a dream Premiership return, marking their first top-flight match since 2009 by beating Cliftonville 3-1, and Kelly knows the County Down club will be buoyed by past results.

“Bangor have come up and shown straight away that they’re here to compete,” he added. “Their win over Cliftonville last week was a big result and they’ll also take confidence from beating us in the Irish Cup last season.

"Lee Feeney will have them fired up, and we know they’ll come here with no fear. They’ll be organised and they’ll look to make it another big occasion for their travelling supporters.

“We’ve been looking forward to this first home game all summer, and there’s nothing better than playing here with the home crowd behind us.