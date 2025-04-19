Glentoran's automatic European hopes take hit as Dungannon Swifts get back to winning ways

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glentoran's hopes of finishing second and securing automatic European football took a hit on Saturday afternoon as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

The Swifts went ahead on three different occasions – Tomas Galvin’s superb strike proving decisive as Rodney McAree’s side ended their five-game winless league run.

John McGovern and Leo Alves also scored for the hosts while Jordan Jenkins netted a brace, bringing his goal tally to 18 across all competitions.

It leaves Glentoran sitting third and needing to win at Larne next weekend to clinch second – a draw for Gary Haveron’s side would be enough for them to book a place in Conference League qualifying.

Dungannon's Leo Alves celebrates scoring his side's second. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Here’s the story of Saturday’s match:

TEAMS

Dungannon Swifts: Dunne, Glenny, Wallace, McGinty, Scott, Bigirimana, Dillon, Knowles, Alves, McGovern, Mitchell.

Subs: Henderson, King, Boyd, Galvin, Maguire, Hutchinson, Bermingham.

Glentoran: Gyollai, Russell, Lyons-Foster, Kane, Amos, Sule, Thomson, Palmer, Pattisson, Fisher, Jenkins.

Subs: Mills, Connolly, Hvid, Douglas, McClean, Thorndike, Lindsay.

Referee: Chris Morrison.

FIRST HALF

4: First shot on target of the afternoon as Jonny Russell tries his luck from distance but Declan Dunne easily saves.

8: GOAL – DUNGANNON SWIFTS (JOHN MCGOVERN) – Dungannon take an early lead as McGovern capitalises on a defensive error before rounding Dan Gyollai and calmly slotting into an empty net. 1-0.

13: GOAL – GLENTORAN (JORDAN JENKINS) – Glentoran aren’t behind for long as Jenkins meets Danny Amos’ corner and despite getting a hand to it, Dunne can’t keep it out. 1-1.

16: McGovern breaks at speed down the Dungannon right and has willing runners through the middle, but the gap closes and Fuad Sule gets back to apply pressure as the move breaks down.

19: Sensational touch round the corner from James Knowles sends McGovern through on goal. Should probably shoot first time but doesn’t and is closed down.

22: A brilliant attacking move from Dungannon ends with Steven Scott sending a pinpoint cross towards Andrew Mitchell but the striker doesn’t get the desired contact on his header.

24: All-action start to this match continues as Knowles’ cross almost catches Gyollai out and Amos is there to block Mitchell’s shot.

26: Adam Glenny tries his luck from distance and a powerful shot sails just wide.

35: Kodi Lyons-Foster does superbly to intercept Mitchell’s cross which was destined for McGovern and Gyollai tips over from Kealan Dillon’s shot.

38: GOAL – DUNGANNON SWIFTS (LEO ALVES) – Moments after a goalmouth scramble almost gave Dungannon their second, they are back in front as Dillon’s sensational pass is finished off by Alves, who puts his effort through Gyollai’s legs. 2-1.

40: Double change for Glentoran as James Douglas and Frankie Hvid replace Cameron Palmer and Lyons-Foster, who hasn’t recovered from an injury picked up during his interception five minutes ago.

45: Two minutes of added time.

HALF TIME: Dungannon Swifts 2 – 1 Glentoran.

SECOND HALF

55: Wicked cross from Glenny finds Mitchell and again he can’t direct his header on goal, this time sailing just wide of the post. Huge chance.

57: Double change for Glentoran with Jonny Russell and Christie Pattisson replaced by Patrick McClean and Dylan Connolly.

59: Flicked header from Knowles sends Mitchell bounding through but Hvid gets back to block his shot.

62: GOAL – GLENTORAN (JORDAN JENKINS) – Glentoran find an equaliser against the run of play as Jenkins gets his second, squeezing home from a narrow angle. 2-2.

64: Goalmouth scramble following a Dungannon free-kick as both Cahal McGinty and McGovern are denied by desperate Glentoran defenders before Mitchell fires over the crossbar.

72: Connolly whips in a dangerous cross towards Jenkins but it has just too much pace and Dunne claims.

74: Goalmouth scramble in the Dungannon box this time as Hvid’s shot is blocked and Marcus Kane somehow almost flicks up and scoops home while on the floor.

77: Triple change for Dungannon as Tomas Galvin, Leon Boyd and Brandon Bermingham replace Andrew Mitchell, Kealan Dillon and James Knowles. Glentoran send on Charlie Lindsay in place of Joe Thomson.

84: Big chance for Dungannon as Wallace heads back towards Glenny and he sends his effort narrowly wide.

85: GOAL – DUNGANNON SWIFTS (TOMAS GALVIN) – Dungannon back in front! Galvin does well to keep hold of the ball and then sends a brilliant effort from just outside the box beyond Gyollai. 3-2.

88: Leo Alves and John McGovern replaced by Thomas Maguire and Grant Hutchinson.

90: Six minutes of added time.