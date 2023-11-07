Glentoran's George Feeney nets as Northern Ireland open Victory Shield campaign with draw in Wales
and live on Freeview channel 276
The visitors made a bright start with Linfield youngster Ceadach O'Neill denied early on at the near post before Northern Ireland deservedly took the lead through 15-year-old Feeney, the son of former senior international Warren.
Feeney, who netted his first Glentoran goal in a BetMcLean League Cup win over Dollingstown earlier this season, powered home a header after Chris Atherton’s pinpoint delivery.
O'Neill had another chance to double Northern Ireland’s lead soon after following yet more impressive work from Glenavon’s Atherton, but the Welsh defence recovered just in time.
Goalkeeper Zak Robinson was called into action just before the break to deny Wales an equaliser, clawing away an Alex Marciniak corner with two Welsh players waiting to pounce at the back post.
Glenn McCourt and Callum Leacock both came close to extending Northern Ireland’s advantage in the second-half and just when it looked like they would hold on to make a winning start to the campaign, Everton's Patrick Mlynarski levelled for the hosts with two minutes remaining after weaving past a couple of defenders before slamming past Robinson.
In the end, the young Linfield stopper was required to make a crucial save in injury time to salvage a point when Wales skipper Luis Gardener unleashed a vicious shot.
The U16s, who are being led by coaches Kris Lindsay and Andy Waterworth, are next in action on Wednesday at 12pm when they face Scotland.