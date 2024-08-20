Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Jordan Jenkins is determined to take his chances on and off the pitch.

The ambitious striker fired Glentoran in front on Saturday at Shamrock Park and wants that appearance on the senior scoresheet to serve as a spark to fire his career forward.

A clinical finish broke the deadlock and set Glentoran on the path to the first three points of the Premiership campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenkins, having spent time in a series of loan moves, is determined to secure his starting shirt with the Glens – with a long-term bid to “try and get a move across the water”.

Glentoran's Jordan Jenkins following his weekend goal against Portadown. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker)

"In my own mindset I need to make sure I'm ready every week and every single day in training,” he said. "I know what I want to do and what I want to achieve, it's all about me going out on the pitch and doing it.

"I want to try and have a good season and see what happens and try and get a move across the water.

"I'm still only 24 so if I was to get a chance to go across the water I'd take it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've a young family and I want to better myself as much as I can and push on in my career as much as I can...100 per cent I feel I'm ready to step back up to this level.

"I proved myself at Championship level last season but I know if I'm given the chance I'll score goals.

"I'll always do my best to help the team and work hard….I played 30 games for Dundela last season and scored 24 goals so I know I'll score if I get the chances, it's just all about taking them.

"I don't mind playing up front on my own or with someone else...I played on my own up front with Dundela last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously it helps with the quality we have here so you're going to be playing with good players no matter who you play with.

"I'm just glad to be back in this season and trying to prove a point and keeping my shirt every week."

Jenkins will be aiming to add to his early-season tally tonight at home to Coleraine and looks back on his experiences as a player out on loan under parent club Glentoran as an opportunity overall to grow his game.

"I was encouraged to go and get game time,” said Jenkins. It's always disappointing as you feel you're not part of the plans."I felt last year that it was best to take a step back and go into the league below, do what I could and try and score as many goals as I could."I scored 24 goals and won Player of the Year so I had something to come back with and prove myself.

"Now it's about keeping the shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes you have to take a step back to move two steps forward.

"I'm just glad I was able to contribute today and we got the three points, which is the main thing.