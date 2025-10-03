One Saturday Before the War will be performed at The Sanctuary Theatre on Castlereagh Street from 7-18 October. The play, first staged last year, tells the story of the club’s unlikely victory in the Vienna Cup in 1914 – a trophy that still proudly sits in the Oval boardroom. Just two months before the outbreak of the First World War, Glentoran’s team, largely drawn from Belfast’s shipyards and factories, travelled to central Europe to take on opponents in Vienna, Prague, Berlin, Bratislava and Budapest. Against the odds, they returned home with silverware from a competition that few thought they would even compete in. Written by Sam Robinson and Trevor Gill, the play stars Kealan McAllister, Anina Watton, Glenn McGivern and Darren Franklin, with a special guest appearance from lifelong Glentoran supporter Stephen Beattie. For Robinson - who is also the club historian – the production has been a personal project as much as a professional one. “We’ve been overwhelmed by the response to One Saturday Before the War,” he said. “Since the curtain first came down, we’ve had constant requests to bring it back and it’s clear how much this story is loved by people connected with Glentoran and east Belfast, as well as audiences from much further afield. “The tale of Glentoran’s players travelling from the shipyards of east Belfast to the grand stadiums of Europe in 1914 is both inspiring and deeply moving, especially when set against the backdrop of a world on the brink of war.” He added: “I want to thank The Sanctuary Theatre for giving us the opportunity to stage it here again for this extended run. Whether you’ve seen it before or are discovering it for the first time, I’d encourage everyone to come along and enjoy an unforgettable evening of theatre and nostalgia. It’s a massive piece of Glentoran history and one I am immensely proud to share.” This run will also be the last opportunity to see the show at The Sanctuary Theatre before the venue closes in spring 2026 for a £1 million redevelopment. Tickets are available now, with demand expected to be strong for what will be the production’s final Belfast run.