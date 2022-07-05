Goalless draw for Larne in Gibraltar

The visitors carved out a number of good openings from set-pieces on the night, but were unable to take an advantage back to Inver Park for next week's second-leg.

Leroy Millar, Shea Gordon and Daniel Kearns were all handed competitive debuts for the Invermen.

It was the hosts who looked dangerous in the opening exchanges with a couple of dangerous balls whipped into the visitors' box, but thankfully for Larne they came to nothing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tiernan Lynch's side drew 0-0 against St Joseph's

Tiernan Lynch's men responded on 24 minutes with Jeff Hughes getting on the end of a Mark Randall corner, but Ross Fitzsimmons did well to tip over the bar.

New boy Millar went close 12 minutes later, but his header from Kofi Balmer's long throw went over the bar.

Rohan Ferguson did well to palm away a powerful effort from Juanma on 38.

Larne almost grabbed the lead two minutes into the second half as Millar's corner almost caught Fitzsimmons out before he managed to tip in on to the bar and away to safety.

Set-pieces were proving to be a good source for the Invermen and they went close again on 63 minutes this time Cian Bolger headed Randall's corner wide at the back post.

The big centre back went close again as the game moved into the last 15 minutes this time from a Ben Doherty corner, but again he failed to find the target.

The hosts had a big chance to take the lead with three minutes to go, but Balmer did well to hold up Christian Aznar and Ferguson made the save from the striker's shot.