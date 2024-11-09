Hat-trick hero Joe Gormley helps Cliftonville maintain winning Premiership run against Dungannon Swifts

Hat-trick hero Joe Gormley helped Cliftonville extend their winning Premiership run to four matches with a magnificent treble in Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park. Here’s the story of the match...

TEAMS:

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, S Scott, Knowles, McGovern, Dillon, Boyd, Glenny, McGinty, Wallace, Mitchell, Bigirimana.

Subs: Solis Grogan, J Scott, King, Alves, Galvin, Maguire, Hutchinson.

Cliftonville's Joe Gormley celebrates his second goal. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Pepper, Addis, Newberry, Pettifer, Kearney, Hale, Conlan, Gormley, Glynn, Steven.

Subs: Ridd, Curran, Donnelly, Piesold, Markey, Casey, Corrigan.

Referee: Jamie Robinson.

FIRST HALF

2: Dungannon earn themselves an early corner which James Knowles swings in to Andrew Mitchell. His glancing header is cleared from danger.

5: Cliftonville win possession back off Leon Boyd and Luke Conlan immediately slides the ball into the path of Joe Gormley, who looks to have given the Reds an early lead with a lobbed effort but Declan Dunne recovers in time.

10: Another dangerous corner from James Knowles finds Adam Glenny, who pokes wide under pressure from multiple Cliftonville defenders.

14: Dungannon are getting joy from set-pieces with another James Knowles free-kick ultimately deflected behind for a corner after Danny Wallace’s volley was blocked.

19: Superb through ball from Kealan Dillon almost finds Andrew Mitchell. Striker slightly on his heels and probably not expecting the pass.

21: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (GAEL BIGIRIMANA). The hosts take the lead! Kealan Dillon with glorious work down the left as he gets to the byline before squaring to James Knowles. His shot is blocked by Conor Pepper, but it falls to Bigirimana and his deflected shot sails past David Odumosu. 1-0.

22: GOAL: CLIFTONVILLE (JOE GORMLEY). Before I can even finish typing about Dungannon’s opener, Cliftonville have equalised! Joe Gormley, who made his 500th Reds appearance earlier this week, heads home from a Rory Hale cross. 1-1.

28: Rory Hale slides a superb pass into the path of Taylor Steven, who shoots wide under pressure from Danny Wallace. Flag goes up for offiside. Moments later, Dungannon have massive appeal for a penalty turned down after Andrew Mitchell had caught Michael Newberry in possession before seemingly being brought down.

32: WHAT A SAVE! Joe Gormley chips in a cross to Arran Pettifer who powers his header towards goal, but somehow Declan Dunne is able to claw it away.

33: GOAL: CLIFTONVILLE (TAYLOR STEVEN). Seconds after being denied the lead, Cliftonville are ahead as Steven slams home following a short corner. 2-1.

38: Huge penalty appeal for Cliftonville this time as Joe Gormley dances into the box after nutmegging Danny Wallace before hitting the floor. Jamie Robinson says no penalty.

45+1: GOAL: CLIFTONVILLE (JOE GORMLEY). Arran Pettifer slides in Rory Hale down the Reds right and Declan Dunne comes out but can’t get the ball and brings the Reds ace down. Joe Gormley makes no mistake from the spot and grabs his second of the game. 3-1.

HALF TIME: DUNGANNON SWIFTS 1 – 3 CLIFTONVILLE.

SECOND HALF

50: Arran Pettifer takes aim from distance after being set up by Taylor Steven but his shot flies harmlessly over the crossbar.

51: Declan Dunne comes out to confront Joe Gormley but the striker skips around him and instead of squaring for a teammate in the box tries to squeeze in from a narrow angle, ultimately hitting the side netting.

62: Double substitution for Dungannon as John McGovern and Leon Boyd are replaced by Thomas Maguire and Leo Alves.

65: Declan Dunne is forced to tip Arran Pettifer’s looping shot over the crossbar before Dungannon clear their lines from the resulting corner.

70: Jim Magilton looks to his bench for the first time as Arran Pettifer is replaced by Ryan Curran while Tomas Galvin replaces Kealan Dillon for Dungannon.

72: GOAL: CLIFTONVILLE (JOE GORMLEY). Hat-trick for Gormley! Wonderful play from Rory Hale who drives through midfield before delivering a superb cross which Gormley can’t miss from.

76: Taylor Steven, Micheal Glynn and hat-trick hero Joe Gormley are replaced by Ryan Corrigan, Ruaidhri Donnelly and Ryan Markey.

79: Dylan King and Grant Hutchinson replace Cahal McGinty and James Knowles for Dungannon.

81: Final change for Cliftonville as Rory Hale makes way for Axel Piesold.

85: Ruaidhri Donnelly is played in behind the Dungannon defence and attempts to lob Declan Dunne, who is off his line, but the effort is wide.

90: Four minutes of added time.