'He could really make a step up': Northern Ireland international set for potential Tottenham Hotspur opportunity under Thomas Frank

Northern Ireland international Jamie Donley could be set for an opportunity at Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur under new manager Thomas Frank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old, who made his debut for Michael O’Neill’s side in March after switching allegiance from England, shone during a loan spell at League One outfit Leyton Orient last season, scoring eight times and providing 10 assists.

Donley has since returned to parent club Spurs with many expecting he’d be loaned out to a Championship club – the likes of West Brom have been linked with interest – as he continues his progression, but he could now potentially be part of Frank’s plans heading into the new campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

football.london have reported Spurs are currently rejecting loan offers for Donley and will reassess his situation later in the summer after working in pre-season with Frank, who has replaced Ange Postecoglou.

Jamie Donley in action for Northern Ireland. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Donley, who was born in Antrim, made three Premier League appearances during the 2023/24 season having impressed for the club’s U21s, scoring six goals and providing 14 assists in 20 outings.

He hit the headlines last term when his long-range effort helped put Orient ahead in their FA Cup clash against Manchester City with Pep Guardiola labelling Donley as “incredible”.

While TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey believes a loan move is still the most likely option for Donley this summer, he says the potential of the Northern Ireland star being involved in Frank’s squad next term can’t be ruled out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are a few youngsters who I think they will look at,” said Bailey. “The one youngster I’m hearing at Tottenham to keep an eye on is Jamie Donley.

“Although he was on late, or I think there’s a real feeling amongst some at Spurs that he could really make a step up next season. Don’t rule out him being involved in Frank’s first-team squad next season.

“Everyone thinks he’s going out on loan, and he probably will, but I’m being told don’t rule out Donley getting a look, especially in pre-season. If he does well, there might be an opportunity for him.”