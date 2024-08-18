Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While this weekend was one to remember for Linfield as they continued their unbeaten start to the new Irish League season, there was also cause for celebration for an array of former stars with three scoring for Premier League clubs and another assisting on competitive debut.

The Blues’ superb youth academy has been further highlighted this summer with Aodhan Doherty, Braiden Graham, Scott Hamilton and Ceadach O’Neill departing for moves across the water and all four had an impact for their new teams over recent days.

Doherty kicked it off on Friday evening by providing an assist for Blackburn Rovers in a 3-1 Premier League 2 defeat against Everton before 16-year-old O’Neill scored a brace as Arsenal U18s defeated West Ham United 3-2.

Northern Ireland youth international Graham starred for Everton, scoring and providing an assist as the Toffees U18s defeated Stoke City while Hamilton, who was announced as a Nottingham Forest player on Friday, came off the bench to score as the club’s U18 outfit were beaten 3-1 by Sunderland.

Braiden Graham scored and assisted for Everton U18s on Saturday. PIC: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little

Doherty, O’Neill and Graham all earned senior opportunities with David Healy’s Linfield last season with the latter also holding the prestigious title of being the Blues’ youngest-ever player after coming off the bench against Dungannon Swifts in March 2023.

Upon confirming 16-year-old Hamilton’s transfer from Linfield, Forest Head of Academy Chris McGuane told the club’s website: “Scott has impressed our recruitment team over a long period, particularly the excellent Jimmy Calvin, who leads our Northern Ireland scouting process, and we are delighted to have him at the Club.

“Our priority will always be the best local players, however our new and expanding recruitment team will ensure Forest are competing for the best talent from further afield. We're pleased to welcome Scott to the Club and look forward to seeing how he develops over the course of his scholarship.”

