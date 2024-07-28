Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin says new signing John Herron “has paid a heavy price” and deserves a second chance in the Irish League after joining the Sky Blues ahead of the upcoming season.

Former Glentoran midfielder Herron had his Larne contract "terminated by mutual agreement" in 2022 after images of him at a concert wearing a T-shirt with a pro-IRA slogan appeared on social media and he was handed a 10-game suspension by the Irish Football Association.

Following spells in Australia and Gibraltar, the 30-year-old has returned to the Premiership after being handed a one-year contract by Ballymena, joining the likes of Josh Carson, Stephen O’Donnell, Daniel Lafferty and Ben Kennedy as new arrivals at the Showgrounds this summer.

Ervin has called on supporters “to give John a chance and let his football do the talking” this season and feels Herron can help drive the club forward.

"To address the backlash surrounding the signing of John, everyone has their opinions and that's fair enough,” he told the club’s media channel. “At this minute in time I'm not interested in that - I'm here as Ballymena United manager and I'm here to get the best out of the people I have and get the best out of the football club to a level where I feel they should be.

"John has paid a heavy price the last number of years with what he's had to deal with and what he's had to do...this is about football and not about politics for me.

"I want us to move on and as a society we should all move on into a better shared future because at the end of the day for our future generations, we don't want it to be about politics.

"John has paid a heavy price and he knows what incidents he got himself involved with, but I'm here to manage Ballymena United and make us a stronger force.

Former Glentoran and Larne midfielder John Herron has returned to the Irish League with Ballymena United. PIC: INPHO/Jonathan Porter

"We've all made mistakes and been given second chances...for people who have called us out a bit I'm sure they've made mistakes and been given second chances, and we're asking them to give John a chance and let his football do the talking. If John's performances can live up to what we expect, we know we've got a hell of a signing."

Kennedy’s arrival on a three-year contract from Crusaders is arguably the statement transfer of this summer with the ex-Stevenage midfielder netting 14 Premiership goals last season after recovering from injury.

The 27-year-old scored 43 times in 115 appearances across four years at Seaview and Ervin feels it could be one of Ballymena’s biggest-ever signings, but knows it will raise expectation levels.

"This week we've made two fantastic signing in my eyes and I'm very proud to bring the likes of John and particularly Ben Kennedy to this club,” he added. “The board have been superb with the backing they've given us this year...with that comes pressure and expectation.

"Ben, in my eyes, is probably the biggest signing this club has made in a long, long time, if not at all, and we're over the moon to get that type of player into the club. He will add to the quality we've already brought in during pre-season and it makes for an exciting season.