'He's a concern for us' - Injury fear over ex-Irish League youth product as four former Premiership stars play role in solid European night for Scottish clubs
Led by Lisburn-born Stephen Robinson, St Mirren’s Caolan Boyd-Munce and Oisin Smyth, who progressed through the ranks of Glentoran and Dungannon Swifts respectively, both started as the Paisley outfit drew 0-0 in Iceland against Valur in their UEFA Conference League second qualifying round first leg.
The club’s maiden voyage into Europe since 1987 had an early dampener as Northern Ireland ace Boyd-Munce was forced off with an ankle injury after just 16 minutes, and Robinson admits it’s a concern ahead of the reverse tie next week.
"Caolan is a concern for us with his ankle,” he told the club’s media channel. “I thought Dennis (Adeniran) came on and was terrific, but Dennis hasn’t played for months so it’s important we get him up to speed now.
"Oisin hasn’t played for three months and only played four or five competitive games last season, so a lot of boys still need minutes and Caolan is a concern for us because he was one of the fitter boys in terms of playing for Northern Ireland in the summer. We’ll just have to assess him and have our fingers crossed.”
If St Mirren progress into the third round – the same stage where Larne will take on the winner of FC Ballkani and Ħamrun Spartans – they’ll face either Go Ahead Eagles (Netherlands) or SK Brann (Norway) for a spot in the play-offs.
Elsewhere, former Coleraine star Brad Lyons played 90 minutes as Kilmarnock marked their first venture into Europe since 2019 by drawing 1-1 against Belgian outfit Cercle Brugge in the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round.
Lyons was one of four Northern Irishmen in the Killie squad – Kyle Vassell captained and provided the assist for Dave Watson’s second-half equaliser while Liam Donnelly, who made seven Premiership appearances for Dungannon Swifts before leaving for Fulham, and Matty Kennedy were also involved.
If Derek McInnes’ side prevail in Belgium next week, they’ll face either Molde FK (Norway) or Silkeborg IF (Denmark) while defeat would set up a Conference League clash against either KuPS Kuopio (Finland) or Tromsø IL (Norway).
