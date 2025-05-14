Limavady United manager Paul Owens feels new signing Mikhail Kennedy “adds real quality and experience” to his side and admits he has been tracking the former Charlton Athletic striker for some time.

Since returning to football in 2021 following a brief retirement due to injury, Kennedy has been one of the Championship’s top strikers, netting 17 times for Dergview across the 2022/23 campaign – form which earned him a move to top-flight Crusaders.

Kennedy returned to Northern Ireland’s second-tier with Institute in January 2024, scoring eight times in 12 league outings alongside being named captain and followed it up with another 17 in the most recent campaign for Kevin Deery’s side.

The 28-year-old started his senior career at Charlton and made two English Championship appearances, but Kennedy sustained an ACL injury which impacted his time at The Valley and suffered the same injury once again in 2019 which led him to retire in May 2020.

Limavady United manager Paul Owens welcomes new signing Mikhail Kennedy. (Photo by Limavady United FC)

Now back to his best, Kennedy’s goalscoring exploits could prove crucial to Limavady as they look to take a step closer to sealing Premiership promotion after narrowly missing out last term.

Owens’ men, who had been promoted from the Premier Intermediate League as champions, ultimately finished fourth, five points adrift of second-placed Annagh United in the race for a play-off position.

“I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Mikhail to the club,” said Owens. “He has always impressed when playing against us and is a proven goalscorer at this level, netting 49 goals in the last three Championship seasons.