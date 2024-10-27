'He's going to kick on' - Former Irish League star praised by Portsmouth boss and supporters after sensational display in first Championship start
Northern Ireland youth international Devlin joined Pompey from Glentoran in 2023 and has continued to impress at Fratton Park, making 19 appearances last term as they collected the League One title while he has also came off the bench four times in England’s second-tier this season.
The 20-year-old ticked off another career milestone this weekend by starting for the first time in the Championship and while traditionally a midfielder, he played 90 minutes at right-back with an array of fans on social media hailing him as their man of the match – a view which was shared by boss Mousinho.
"Terry's performance was excellent,” Mousinho told the News Letter’s sister title the Portsmouth News. “Considering it was his first Championship start and playing out of position as well. We're really happy with Terry's contribution and he's going to kick on and go from strength to strength.
"He got back into the squad not through injuries to be honest because we'd fit players to come into the squad ahead of him on Saturday and Tuesday. He came back into the side because he deserved to on what he has done in training.
"As we go about our business we look at what players do every day in training and pick teams and squads off the back of it. I know not everybody can see that but Terry always does that - he always gives us everything we need.
"He's came in, did really well and it's the performance I'd expect from him."
Devlin has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years, coming through the Dungannon Swifts youth ranks before earning a move to full-time Glentoran.
His performances at The Oval were so impressive that Devlin only stayed in East Belfast for one season, making 35 Premiership appearances as the Glens secured European football, before moving across the water.
He’s also had an impact on the international stage, starting in Northern Ireland U21s stalemate with England last month and now looks set for a greater role at club level too.
Pompey fan Heather posted on social media that “Terry Devlin was a star yesterday” while Sam declared “don't care where he plays just give me more Terry Devlin”.
Lennon added “there’s a star man running down the right his name is Terry Devlin” and HancockAnalysis said “Terry Devlin easily our best player, he can be proud of how he played”.
