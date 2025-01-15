Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton dedicated their dramatic BetMcLean Cup semi-final victory over Larne to Michael Newberry and says “he’s with us every day” as the former Newcastle United academy star is laid to rest on Thursday.

The Irish League football family was rocked last month when it was announced by the Reds that Newberry had suddenly passed away on what was his 27th birthday and tributes have been paid over recent weeks around the grounds, including at Mourneview Park on Tuesday evening ahead of Glenavon’s Irish Cup fifth round clash against Dundela.

Newberry started his career in the youth ranks of local club Newcastle United and was named the Wor Jackie Trophy winner in 2016 – an award presented to the academy’s top emerging talent.

After departing St James’ Park, Newberry joined Icelandic outfit Víkingur Ólafsvík before transferring to the Irish League with Linfield in January 2021, going on to play his part in two Premiership title triumphs alongside lifting an Irish Cup crown and two BetMcLean Cups.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

He joined Cliftonville last summer and had played a key role in helping Magilton’s men progress to the BetMcLean Cup semi-finals, where Destiny Ojo netted a late extra-time winner to set up a showpiece decider against Glentoran in March.

The Reds are set to travel to Newberry’s hometown of Newcastle on Wednesday for his funeral on Thursday and Magilton admits he remains very much in their thoughts.

“Whilst we celebrate a great win, we’re very mindful that we’re about to travel to Newcastle for Michael Newberry’s funeral,” Magilton told the club’s website. “If you talk about guts and character, that summed up him and it summed us up.

“He’s with us every day and every day, you have moments that you share with him, he’s very much part of our lives and very much a part of the culture at this Football Club.”

Cliftonville have already tasted silverware success under Magilton after ending their 45-year wait for Irish Cup glory by beating Linfield at Windsor Park in May and will now target another BetMcLean Cup having previously lifted six, most recently in 2022.

“Give Larne a lot of credit because they dug in and they fought so valiantly,” added Magilton. “We were wasteful, I have to be honest.

"Our quality into the box was poor at times, but we kept going and that’s the one thing you have to say about this team.

"We’ve lost four league games on the bounce and to come back and win a semi-final is huge, absolutely huge in the context of our season.

“Semi-finals are about winning and it doesn’t matter how you get over the line. We’ve got a fantastic final now to look forward to. It’s another day out for our fans.

“Larne are an outstanding team and you have to earn the right to go to the wire because they’ve got so many good players – and we did.

“We threw caution to the wind, we had Coran Madden – who made a massive impact for us – we had Ryan Corrigan, we had Ojo and we went for it.

“It obviously helps when the opposition are down to 10 men because that opens up spaces for us to play in and it was just about trying to win the game.