"It always felt like it was going to be a 1-0 victory either way.

High-flying Dungannon Swifts full of cheer after 'ugly' win over Ballymena United
Andrew Mitchell stepped off the sidelines to slot home a late penalty at The Showgrounds to push Dungannon up to second in the Sports Direct Premiership standings.
"We did the simple things well and got our just rewards in playing it simply, passing it simply, getting an opportunity in the 18-yard box and, thankfully, we get the penalty kick which leads to the winning goal," said McAree on BBC Sport NI. "It was a case of perseverance, keep a clean sheet and, hopefully, the goal will come for us.
"The boys deserve immense credit."
McAree “always felt like it was going to be a 1-0 victory either way”.
"I thought we created the better opportunities over the course of the game,” said McAree. "Ballymena went close on occasions and we rode our luck at times.
"The free-kick that hits the post is a great delivery from Ben Kennedy.
"I felt at that stage it could be one of those days when we get a real ugly 1-0 win.
"Thankfully today that proved to be the case."
