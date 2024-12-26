Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Dungannon Swifts sit second in the Sports Direct Premiership standings thanks to survival against bottom-of-the-table Loughgall’s late fightback bid.

​High-flying Dungannon Swifts broke the deadlock on 19 minutes off captain Dean Curry in the 2-1 win.

The centre-back's powerful header offered a decisive finish from the corner-kick of Leo Alves.

Tomas Galvin came close to taking advantage of a Loughgall lapse but Nathan Gartside was in position to clear the danger.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by INPHO/Philip Magowan)

Galvin then delivered a slick cross into the visitors' penalty area and an unmarked Andrew Mitchell stooped low to forced Gartside into a fine save.

Gartside also managed to frustrate Galvin for a second time before the break.

And the Loughgall goalkeeper made the first significant save of the second half to deny Mitchell after strong play by the Swifts forward.

Robbie Norton attempted to get Loughgall back into contention but his long-range strike proved wayward. Mitchell whipped over a cross into the box with both John McGovern and Steven Scott attempting to convert without success.

Adam Towe had a Loughgall shot deflected wide from a great position and Norton forced Declan Dunne into a stop off the resultant corner-kick before the hosts counter, only for John McGovern to hit high.

McGovern made his mark on 66 minutes, however, thanks to a composed finish.

Gartside, once again, frustrated Mitchell as the Dungannon striker came close off an Alves cross.

Loughgall cut the gap on 86 minutes when Jay Boyd headed home.

A late Loughgall chance to equalise arrived but Lewis Francis could only steer his header wide.

Dungannon then carved out an opportunity and Kealan Dillon's pass found Steven Scott but the drive bounced off the bar.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, Scott, Curry, McGovern, Alves, Glenny, McGinty, Galvin, Wallace, Mitchell, Bigirimana.

Subs: King, Knowles, Dillion, Boyd, Solis Grogan, Hutchinson, McAleese.