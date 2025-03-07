​Daniel Gyollai may be around 1,300 miles from home but the Hungary-born goalkeeper can count on a small section of the sell-out crowd in Sunday’s Windsor Park final for special support.

The goalkeeper has picked up plenty of plaudits – along with January’s Co Antrim Shield – since signing for Glentoran last summer.

Now Gyollai is hoping to get his hands on the BetMcLean Cup prize at the expense of Cliftonville.

“I'll look forward to it, if I'm playing,” he said. “It will be a great occasion and I'm really looking forward to it.

Hungary-born Glentoran goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai gets a closer look at the BetMcLean Cup before the weekend final. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)

“It will be a packed stadium and a great atmosphere, so it's going to be a great day overall and I'll have family coming over.

“I think there's about 10 people coming over...I'm going to have my parents, my partner, her parents and an old coach who helped me through my youth team days in Hungary.

“I've got a lot of good people supporting me but, ultimately, I'll be focused on my job and, hopefully, they can be here for a spectacle.

“You want to play in every game but a cup final is a massive one, so I don't think it needs much introduction.

Daniel Gyollai has formed a strong bond with the Glens fanbase since his arrival last summer. (Photo by Desmond Loughery Pacemaker Press)

“Everyone is raring to go, so am I, so we are really looking forward to the weekend.

“They don't get to come over too many times as my mum is a teacher and my dad also works, so chances are limited.

“But for a cup final we thought we have to get everyone over.

"My sister and her husband live near Galway, so they can drive up the road and be here for the weekend.

“Hopefully it's going to be a great occasion and they can go home happy.”

That aforementioned coach from Hungary, Andrew Helm, holds a special role in Gyollai’s growth.

“He's been there since I was about 10 years old when he first saw me play,” said Gyollai. “He was always there trying to help me in the background and see if he can get me to a better club in Hungary.

“Whenever I was around the national team he was there and was trying to push me forward.

“Ever since I've been in England and here he's been checking up on me and giving me great pointers.

“He's been a first-team manager in Hungary, so he can give me that experience about how to deal with managers as a player.

“He's been there throughout my career and he's been a great help, so I'm looking forward to him seeing a little bit of the fruits of his labour.

“I think I was 10 years old when I was playing for my hometown team at a tournament in Budapest...at that stage, I was toying between being a goalkeeper and a striker.

“He came up to me and my family and asked me how old I was.

"He told me he liked the look of me, I move quite well and we know you like to come outside and play but we think you've got something special in goal.

“He took a picture of me, got my parents' details and told me he'd keep in touch.

“That was his way of going to his club at the time and saying he has someone with potential.

“There were talks about moving up to Budapest at two or three teams but it didn't materialise.

“Then I did move up to an academy where I then got the move to England at Stoke City.

“He was the first person to take notice of me in Hungary, so because of that we've had that long relationship spanning 15 years now.

“He's basically a family friend at this stage.

“Because I played so long as an outfield player I feel like I'm good with both feet and I don't have any issues with taking the ball under pressure...it's definitely helped.”

Gyollai looks back on the Co Antrim Shield success in January as a source of “little bit more belief”.

“You want to win everything you enter...that first trophy of the season gives us that little bit more belief and settles the nerves,” he said. "It gives you the confidence knowing you can come out on top after 120 minutes and a penalty shoot-out.

“Hopefully, this one doesn't go to extra-time or penalties but we do have the experience if necessary.

“Cliftonville are a big football club and play a great style of football.

“It's a cup game and ultimately it's about who turns up on the day.

“It's almost completely different to the league games but it will be a tough test as they've got good players who can hurt teams in different ways.

“We will prepare for those and hopefully we can better them on the day.