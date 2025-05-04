Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gael Bigirimana produced a stunning Irish Cup final performance which left his Dungannon Swifts team-mates in awe with captain Dean Curry saying “I can't believe I play with him”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old has long been a standout talent having previously made 13 Premier League appearances for Newcastle United and also spent time on the books of Coventry City, Motherwell and Hibernian.

Bigirimana shone on the biggest stage in Northern Irish football on Saturday, covering every blade of grass at Windsor Park to help the County Tyrone outfit seal historic Irish Cup glory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was a star performer in Dungannon’s record-breaking season, making 36 Premiership appearances as Rodney McAree’s side secured the club’s joint-best league finish by ending the campaign in fourth.

Gael Bigirimana celebrates with family after winning the Irish Cup with Dungannon Swifts. (Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Midfield maestro Bigirimana somehow took his game to another level again in their weekend penalty shootout win, standing head and shoulders above the rest and had decisive actions at both ends of the pitch, producing a magnificent clearance to deny Eric McWoods an almost certain winner before scoring Dungannon’s first penalty in the shootout.

"He shouldn't be playing in this league, what a player,” said captain Curry. “I can't believe I play with him - it's night and day between him and I!”

Swifts striker Andrew Mitchell was also full of praise for Bigirimana, who he feels has been the Irish League’s Player of the Year – a prize which was ultimately claimed by Linfield talisman Joel Cooper at Sunday’s NIFWA awards ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has been magnificent all season, if he doesn't win Player of the Year it's a disgrace,” said Mitchell. “Finishing fourth and winning the Irish Cup, Bigi has been unbelievable. What a player."

Bigirimana received plaudits from the opposition too with Cliftonville captain Rory Hale, who battled with the Burundi international in midfield, saying he was “the main man” on Saturday afternoon.

"He's a really good player,” said Hale. “You don't play in the Premier League if you're not a good player and he has had a smashing season.

"Technically he is really, really good, he has legs, he has composure and he was probably the main man in Dungannon's team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has that bit of composure and experience, knowing when to play forward, when to put his foot on the ball, dribble with it, pass it back.

"He deserved man of the match."

McAree previously worked with Bigirimana during his time on the coaching staff at Glentoran and when a phone call popped up on his phone from Tanzania, where the midfielder was playing for Young Africans Sport Club, ahead of last season, he could barely believe it.

"Bigi has been superb,” said McAree in December. “I was very fortunate to work with him at Glentoran.

"He went to play for a team in Tanzania and all of a sudden I got a phone call before the transfer window last season that he wanted to come and play for Dungannon Swifts - it's a phone call I never thought I'd get!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bigi is a great man of faith and he has connections through his faith with Dungannon so he felt whenever I was here that it was a good opportunity to follow that faith and see what Dungannon had to offer him.

"He has enjoyed his time and I know he's looking to settle in Northern Ireland.