Linfield manager David Healy admits he won’t be in a rush to rewatch his side’s dramatic last-gasp 1-0 victory over Carrick Rangers but knows the most important thing is they remain top of the Premiership table.

Just when it looked like the Blues would have to settle for a point and third consecutive league game without scoring, Kirk Millar fired home an exquisite 97th minute free-kick.

During Healy’s near nine-year Windsor Park tenure, no player has made more appearances than magician Millar, who has scored more than 50 goals and produced over 100 assists across that time, and his precise strike helped the Blues get back to winning ways following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Larne and Tuesday’s Cliftonville stalemate.

Former Northern Ireland international Healy has enjoyed some special moments and masterminded numerous memorable performances, but this won’t be one that lives long in his memory.

Linfield's Kirk Millar celebrates his late free-kick which secured victory over Carrick Rangers. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I don't think I'll watch that game back to be honest, I've seen enough and whatever good was in the game probably wouldn't be worth watching back anyway,” he told the club’s media channel. "There was a lot of dead time in the game and I think their physio was on more than one or two of their players, but we found a way...when Kirk steps up you're hoping he puts it into the top corner and he certainly did that.

“The energy around the place can be negative at times and of course everyone comes, they pay, they say, they shout and they're entitled to, but sometimes like today, we needed a bit of urgency on the pitch but also some urgency off it.

"I try not to get too frustrated on the touchline because you can sense the edginess in the players which can be understandable. Credit to the players...I said to them at 1:30pm our main goal is to be top of the table come 5pm. We understand we need to improve the level of performance."

Healy was without a number of key personnel as last season’s Player of the Year Kyle McClean missed out through injury alongside Sam Roscoe, who is now set for a period of up to four months on the sidelines.

The 26-year-old returned to Linfield for a second spell this summer and started in all five of their opening league matches, scoring twice against Loughgall, but picked up an issue during their Co Antrim Shield success over Ballyclare Comrades earlier this month.

"Kyle McClean missed out today, he will be I imagine fit for the next game,” added Healy. “Sam Roscoe got injured against Ballyclare and unfortunately for Sam it's probably going to be three or four months, which is a nightmare.

"Sam had came in and started the season really well. You have to adjust. If Sam hadn't have got injured, we started the season playing a back-four but sometimes you have to adjust.

"We have a very young bench and it isn't always easy to throw young players on and expect them to produce magic like maybe Ethan Devine did in the latter stages a few years ago to win us the league.