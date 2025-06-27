Dan Gyoolai has left Glentoran to return home to Hungary for an undisclosed fee

Dan Gyollai has thanked Glentoran for the “best year of my football career” after completing a move back to his native Hungary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a bitter blow for the Glens, the 28-year-old will join Kolorcity Kazincbarcika SC, subject to international clearance, for an undisclosed fee.

Gyollai only recently signed a new deal at The Oval after an impressive first season in east Belfast, where he became only the fourth goalkeeper to win the club’s Player of the Year award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the former Stoke City, Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United shot stopper was included in the NI Football Writers’ Association Team of the Season.

The 6’5” keeper stole the headlines when he scored the Glens against Cliftonville back in December.

Speaking about his move back home, Gyollai said: “This has been the best year of my football career and I want to thank everyone at Glentoran for making it so special. From the moment I arrived, I felt part of something special. The fans, the players and the staff welcomed me with open arms and supported me every step of the way.

“Leaving is not an easy decision. I do so with a heavy heart, but my family are in Hungary and the time feels right to return home for personal reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will always be grateful to the club and I will always follow Glentoran. The BetMcLean Oval and its supporters will stay with me forever. I have no doubt Declan and the team will be challenging for trophies next season and I’ll be cheering them on from afar.”

Declan Devine, manager at Glentoran, said: “Dán signed his new contract on the clear understanding that if the opportunity arose to return home to Hungary, we would not stand in his way. His partner, family and closest friends are all based there and this move is purely for personal reasons. That is the only reason.