Rodney McAree could barely believe that Tuesday’s treble in Dungannon Swifts’ 5-0 BetMcLean Cup victory over Portstewart marked the first hat-trick of Andrew Mitchell’s career, but has backed the striker to keep adding to his tally this season.

According to statistician Marshall Gillespie, Mitchell has now amassed 121 goals in 352 career appearances across spells with the Swifts, Glenavon, Ards (loan), Glentoran and Coleraine, but brought home his maiden match ball after rounding out a trio of strikes moments into the second-half to help McAree’s men seal progression.

The feat comes hot on the heels of Mitchell opening his Premiership account for the campaign having netted in Saturday’s 4-0 triumph over Carrick Rangers and McAree is confident there’s even more to come.

"It's nice to score a few goals, it's nice to see big Mitch hit the target a few times - I thought he did really well when he came on Saturday as well,” he told the club’s media channel. "I can't believe that (it’s his first hat-trick) to be honest.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by INPHO/Philip Magowan)

"He did say it in the changing room but I thought he was joking! Big Mitch should be scoring hat-tricks...when he was here before moving on he was scoring goals for fun.

"He's the sort of centre-forward he have to encourage staying high and central and we have to supply him. He's a great striker of the ball, great in the air and has a turn of pace as well."

Steven Scott also celebrated a first by netting his maiden senior goal for the Swifts while summer signing Leon Boyd followed up his first Premiership goal for the County Tyrone club on Saturday by scoring once again.

The scoreline allowed McAree to introduce a number of the club’s academy stars with teenagers Tommy Taggert, Aidan Hegarty and Tommy Connolly all given an opportunity to shine in the senior ranks.

"It was good to give them a good few minutes,” he added. “Tommy Taggert got the full second-half and I thought him, Aidan Hegarty and Tommy Connolly all did very well and those three lads have always impressed and impressed playing for the U20s.

"They train with us regularly and don't look out of place. It's just a case of them keeping their heads down, working hard and progressing as quickly as possible.

"I thought Leon Boyd did exceptionally well too and wee Stevie Scott the goal machine pops up with one as well - it's nice to see him score because he puts so much effort into everything. He's a great kid, a joy to work with and scores a good goal."