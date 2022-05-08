Ian Kerr named new Glentoran Chairman as Stephen Henderson steps down

Henderson has informed the Glens of his decision to stand down from the position after eight years, however he will continue to be a director of the club.

Ian Kerr is the club’s new Non-Executive Chairman, and Henderson reflecting on some of the “darkest, cash constrained and thankless days” of his tenure is hoping for a “glorious and successful chapter” under Kerr’s stewardship.

“It has been a privilege and incredibly humbling to have been entrusted with the stewardship of this great club, even if it was during some of its darkest, cash constrained and thankless days,” he said in a statement on the club website.

Outgoing Glentoran chairman Stephen Henderson

“I want to thank each and every one of my fellow directors over those years for all the support.

“With the calibre of people we had, it was easier to make the unpopular decisions that had to be made in the club’s best interest.

“The acid test for any Chair is that they leave the club in a better position than they found it.

“My colleagues and I can say we did that.

“I wish Ian every success moving forward and hope that a glorious and successful chapter for Glentoran is just around the corner.”