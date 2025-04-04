'I'd never rule it out': Former Glentoran star on possibility of Irish League return after getting joy back during trophy-laden loan spell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Glentoran winger Daire O’Connor admits he would never rule out returning to the Irish League after a challenging first season back in Scotland could end by lifting three trophies in one week.

O’Connor ultimately only spent one season at The Oval having joined from Ayr United but he made an immediate impact and quickly became a fan favourite, scoring 15 times and providing 12 assists last term.

That form earned the 27-year-old a move back across the water with Scottish Championship outfit Hamilton Academical, signing a two-year deal at New Douglas Park, but he was limited to just four league appearances, all from the bench, and hadn’t played since October prior to joining fifth-tier East Kilbride on loan last month.

The temporary stint has been a roaring success with O’Connor rediscovering his love for football alongside helping Mick Kennedy’s side seal Lowland League Cup and Lowland League glory, while on Sunday they’ll hope to round out a magical week by winning the South Challenge Cup.

Daire O'Connor pictured after scoring a hat-trick for Glentoran against Newry City last season. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

To this day, O’Connor still receives support from Glens fans under any social media post and messages wishing for his return, but does the former Cliftonville ace see his future in the Irish League?

"I'd never rule it out,” he said. “I did speak to one or two clubs in January about coming back but family reasons probably prevented it.

"I feel like my life has been a yo-yo of going back and forward between Belfast and Glasgow over the last few years so I wanted some stability, but that has potentially backfired.

"I would never rule it out. My family are Belfast-based and we loved our time there.

"We bought a house about two months before I joined Hamilton.

"This is probably my last crack in Scotland so I want to make sure I give it everything before coming home...I want to say I gave it my all rather than giving up after one bad year.

"I certainly wouldn't rule it out but I do have a year left and there are probably still logistical issues there too."

O’Connor enjoyed statistically the best season of his career at Glentoran, registering 11 Premiership goals, including a maiden senior hat-trick in their emphatic 8-2 win over Newry City and helped Warren Feeney’s side reach a Co Antrim Shield final.

It’s also where he has felt the most love and appreciation – something which O’Connor remains thankful for.

"From the minute I went into the club I clicked with the fans,” he added. “They have high standards and are quick to let you know if you drop below them, but also very quick to show you that love and appreciation.

"It's the most appreciation I got at a club throughout my career, I loved my time there.

"I still get messages to this day under my tweets saying 'come back'. It doesn't go unseen and it does stick with you.

"I really enjoyed my year at Glentoran. I had a few conversations with Declan (Devine) in the summer and it was clear he was going to bring in a few of his own wingers.

"No manager is ever going to guarantee a player game time, but the conclusion was that we mutually decided it was best for me to go and I had an offer from Hamilton.

"I went back to Scotland feeling more experienced but I just never got going.

"It's not all Hamilton’s fault because ultimately it's down to what you do as well, but the bottom line is you want to start a game or two to show what you can do and if you're only getting 10 or 15 minutes it's hard to prove yourself.

"That's the frustration that I uprooted my life to come back, but there's still hope yet. I have another year and you don't know how things can change after a successful loan move.

"It's up in the air at the moment. I have a year left on my contract. It's probably a waiting game.

"It's probably the only club that I haven't been able to show them what I can do so I'd love to show the fans and everyone at the club that it was worth bringing me over. Time will tell if I get that opportunity."

East Kilbride boss Kennedy hit the headlines in 2023 when his sixth-tier Darvel caused a seismic Scottish Cup shock by beating top-flight Aberdeen while Si Ferry, a former Portsmouth midfielder who hosts the successful ‘Open Goal’ podcast, is assistant.

"It's a great environment and I remember reading an interview from Si last season where he said that lads come to East Kilbride to enjoy their football and the coaching is way better than what a lot of boys will have experienced before,” said O’Connor. “All the lads have played at a higher level and still could, but they stay there for the environment that has been created.

"I actually bumped into Mick on a night out! Within a few days it was done, I had a smile on my face and I was playing football...it was a whirlwind few days from looking at not being involved for the rest of the season to playing every week.

"I needed it to be honest. I've been quite low in terms of my football over the last couple of months with how things have been and the environment I found myself in.

