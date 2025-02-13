'I'll probably get myself into trouble' - Liverpool star Conor Bradley gives his reaction to controversial Merseyside derby

Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley avoided questions over the performance of referee Michael Oliver during Liverpool’s dramatic Merseyside derby draw with Everton, saying “I’ll probably get myself into trouble”.

Bradley started in what was the final derby showdown at Goodison Park and the current Premier League leaders held a 2-1 advantage heading into the final moments, only for Everton defender James Tarkowski to slam home an equaliser in the eighth minute of added time.

Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure were then both sent off for their part in a melee at the final whistle while Liverpool boss Arne Slot was also shown a red card by Oliver.

Having been cautioned himself on the stroke of half-time, Bradley tangled with Doucoure after the break, leaving home supporters calling for his dismissal, but the 21-year-old survived and was replaced by Trent Alexander-Arnold with 30 minutes remaining.

Liverpool's Conor Bradley is shown a yellow card by referee Michael Oliver during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Wire)

"I felt like I had to be careful, especially after getting the yellow card," Bradley told LFCTV. "I don't think I deserved the yellow card but I don't think we should talk about the referee as I'll probably get myself into trouble.

"It was disappointing to get the yellow card and I just had to be good from then on in and make sure I didn't get sent off.

"I don't think they should have got the ball back afterwards (for Everton’s second goal) but that gave them one more chance.

"Obviously the referee keeps playing and playing on and they get that chance, and they probably shouldn't get that chance.

"It's really difficult (to take). It was a tough game, it always is tough coming here. It's difficult when you are out there.

"The fans are right on top of you and they are giving you a bit of stick and it's a difficult game to play in, but I thought we did well and dealt with it well."

Bradley watched on as Alexis Mac Allister cancelled out Beto’s early opener before Mohamed Salah’s 22nd Premier League goal of the season put Liverpool ahead.

Mac Allister, who won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, has impressed at Anfield since joining from Brighton & Hove Albion and Bradley says he’s a role model for the club’s young players.

"I thought Macca was brilliant,” he added. “He is brilliant in every game for us, he is a real role model, especially for us young ones, the way he treats every game the same and is always up for the battle.

"It's something I look up to from him. But a good few of the lads were good and I thought we deserved the three points.

"(For Salah's goal) it was the first touch that made the goal, it was unbelievable. That's just Mo, he just scores goals and gets assists. He is a fantastic player and we are so lucky to have him.

"It was bitterly disappointing at the end to lose the three points but we just have to bounce back on Sunday (at home to Wolves) and get another three points there.