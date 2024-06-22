The Crues will welcome Derry City to Seaview (3pm kick-off) in a repeat of the 2012 Setanta Sports Cup final at The Oval which Baxter’s side won after a dramatic penalty shootout, becoming only the second Irish League side to win the competition.

He will lead the North Belfast club into this summer’s European action – they’ve been drawn against Welsh side Caernarfon Town in the UEFA Conference League qualifying first round with the winner set to face Poland’s Legia Warsaw – before fully handing the reins over to Declan Caddell.

Ahead of today’s testimonial, we look back at Baxter’s incredible Seaview success with photos from special moments over the years.

1 . Baxter celebrates clean sweep After suffering top-flight relegation in 2005, Crusaders won the clean sweep the following season in Baxter's first full campaign. Baxter is pictured here with the IFA Intermediate League, Intermediate League Cup and Steel & Sons Cup trophies.Photo: PACEMAKER BELFAST Photo Sales

2 . Baxter's first Irish Cup triumph Baxter's first Irish Cup triumph came in 2009 as Crusaders defeated North Belfast rivals Cliftonville 1-0 thanks to Mark Dickson's strike.Photo: COLM LENAGHAN/PACEMAKER Photo Sales

3 . First of three County Antrim Shield successes The Crusaders winning machine was beginning to kick into full gear, adding a County Antrim Shield in the early stages of 2010 after beating Linfield in the final. Baxter won this competition three times, also picking it up in 2018 and 2019.Photo: William Cherry Photo Sales