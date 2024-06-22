IN PICTURES: Stephen Baxter's silverware success over the years as Irish League legend prepares for Crusaders testimonial

By Johnny Morton
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 10:26 BST
After nearly 1,000 games in charge over 19 years, Stephen Baxter is preparing for his final chapter as Crusaders boss this summer with the Irish League legend set to be celebrated at a testimonial match this afternoon.

The Crues will welcome Derry City to Seaview (3pm kick-off) in a repeat of the 2012 Setanta Sports Cup final at The Oval which Baxter’s side won after a dramatic penalty shootout, becoming only the second Irish League side to win the competition.

He will lead the North Belfast club into this summer’s European action – they’ve been drawn against Welsh side Caernarfon Town in the UEFA Conference League qualifying first round with the winner set to face Poland’s Legia Warsaw – before fully handing the reins over to Declan Caddell.

Ahead of today’s testimonial, we look back at Baxter’s incredible Seaview success with photos from special moments over the years.

After suffering top-flight relegation in 2005, Crusaders won the clean sweep the following season in Baxter's first full campaign. Baxter is pictured here with the IFA Intermediate League, Intermediate League Cup and Steel & Sons Cup trophies.

1. Baxter celebrates clean sweep

After suffering top-flight relegation in 2005, Crusaders won the clean sweep the following season in Baxter's first full campaign. Baxter is pictured here with the IFA Intermediate League, Intermediate League Cup and Steel & Sons Cup trophies.Photo: PACEMAKER BELFAST

Photo Sales
Baxter's first Irish Cup triumph came in 2009 as Crusaders defeated North Belfast rivals Cliftonville 1-0 thanks to Mark Dickson's strike.

2. Baxter's first Irish Cup triumph

Baxter's first Irish Cup triumph came in 2009 as Crusaders defeated North Belfast rivals Cliftonville 1-0 thanks to Mark Dickson's strike.Photo: COLM LENAGHAN/PACEMAKER

Photo Sales
The Crusaders winning machine was beginning to kick into full gear, adding a County Antrim Shield in the early stages of 2010 after beating Linfield in the final. Baxter won this competition three times, also picking it up in 2018 and 2019.

3. First of three County Antrim Shield successes

The Crusaders winning machine was beginning to kick into full gear, adding a County Antrim Shield in the early stages of 2010 after beating Linfield in the final. Baxter won this competition three times, also picking it up in 2018 and 2019.Photo: William Cherry

Photo Sales
Stephen Baxter celebrates with his coaching staff at the full-time whistle after Crusaders' League Cup final victory over Coleraine.

4. League Cup crown

Stephen Baxter celebrates with his coaching staff at the full-time whistle after Crusaders' League Cup final victory over Coleraine.Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Stephen BaxterDerry CityPoland