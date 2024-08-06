Having progressed through the ranks at Carrick Rangers from youth product to established senior star, the club’s current success has extra significance for Kurtis Forsythe – and he wants to help the County Antrim outfit scale even greater heights this season.

Despite still being aged only 21, Forsythe has been part of the first team set-up since 2020, handed his Premiership debut by Niall Currie during a heavy December defeat to Glentoran – it was also against the Glens last term where he celebrated a landmark 100th appearance.

He has played a key part in Stuart King’s project as the ex-Linfield winger continues to keep Carrick dreaming, writing new chapters in the club’s history books on a seasonal basis after collecting more points, more wins and a highest-ever Premiership finish during 2023/24, which helped them qualify for the European play-offs before losing out to Crusaders.

Born in the area and still living there, Forsythe has watched on as the club climbed from the Championship and transformed into an established top-flight force – something which will likely be further aided in coming years by the investment of American businessman Michael Smith.

Carrick’s Kurtis Forsythe celebrates a victory over Dungannon Swifts last season. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton.

"I came through the academy at Carrick so it's great to see how much the club has improved and seeing them breaking records for most wins, most points and things like that - it's a really exciting time to be here,” said Forsythe. "I've been at Carrick for a while and it has massively improved since I've been here, not only on the pitch but off it too.

"With how well we've been playing on the pitch it helps us attract better players and we've had the investment which has probably been on the back of how well we've done on the pitch over the last few years...seeing how much the place has improved and keeps improving is really special and fills me with pride to be part of it."

Deployed at right-back, Forsythe is tasked with trying to stop some of the Irish League’s most dangerous players – a challenge which he relishes – and with the likes of Albert Watson, Mark Surgenor and now Northern Ireland international Luke McCullough, who joined from Glentoran this summer, alongside him in defence, he’s soaking up every lesson possible to bring his own game to the next level.

"Over the past few years I've played a lot of games at this level and I'm still learning every time I step out onto the pitch,” he added. “There are a lot of experienced players in the group that want to help and pass on their experiences.

"For me now I'm looking to keep playing as many games as possible and keep performing consistently for the team week in, week out. I've been trying to get stronger and fitter every year and feel like playing with and against good players has helped me improve every year. I want to keep kicking on."

King has instilled belief within Carrick’s squad that they’re not just here to finish ‘best of the rest’ within the bottom-six, but that they are in fact capable of more, capable of pushing higher and capable of dreaming bigger.

Those signs were clear to see once again last season and Forsythe has full belief that the current group, which has been bolstered by smart summer business, are capable of taking it to the league’s elite.

"Now that the lads have had a taste for Carrick getting into the European play-off spot, none of us want that to stop - we want to continue pushing every year and keep progressing,” he said. We don't want to just settle with a European play-off spot - we want to get to the next round or try and break into the top-six.