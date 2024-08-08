IRISH LEAGUE 21 UNDER 21: 'It's a really proud moment for me' - Former Crusaders youngster honour after taking on captaincy at Championship outfit
The 21-year-old came through the youth ranks at Greenisland and the Crues before earning his move across the water to Fleetwood, spending two years in the club’s scholarship programme and getting a taste for full-time football.
Patterson’s return to Seaview in 2019 didn’t quite work out, but rather than be content at sitting on a Premiership bench or plying his trade with the U20s, the defender opted to look for further senior experience – and that’s where the Welders came in.
After spending the 2022/23 campaign on loan, Patterson’s move was made permanent and having impressed Kee with his consistency and quality, he’ll now lead them into the new Championship season, which is a fresh opportunity for every club to try and realise their top-flight dreams.
Patterson knows he’s young to be taking on such a role, but following the old adage of “if you’re good enough you’re old enough”, he feels more than ready to assume leadership, empowered by Kee to take on this next chapter with confidence.
"It's a really proud moment for me at such a young age,” he said. “It's something we chatted about last year with me being a leader on and off the pitch even though I am quite young, but age doesn't matter. I feel ready for the challenge and it's one I'm going to enjoy.”
The Championship is undoubtedly an established proving ground for young talent with an array of emerging stars spending time in the Irish League’s second-tier, and Patterson would encourage others to follow in his footsteps of gaining early senior experience.
"The reserve league is this country is a very good standard now, but it's quite young so my advice to any player who is around the reserves and looking to push themselves would be to get out on loan and get to a Championship or PIL team because the standard is very good,” he added. “I was blown away when I first came to Welders and the physicality of it.
"You need that because the jump from reserve football to the first team is really big, so my advice is to get out and play - it's the best thing I ever did for my career.
"As a player you want to be playing in these competitive matches because it's the only way you're going to progress. You want to be playing at the highest level against the best players and it can only be good for Northern Irish football that the top-three leagues are so tight and competitive.
"From the first year I joined the Welders you've seen the standard improve, more coverage around the league and it can only be good for the Irish League pyramid."
Patterson was able to deal with the setbacks of his Fleetwood exit and Crusaders disappointment with remarkable maturity – another sign that he could thrive in captaincy – and while he still harbours full-time future dreams, he’s loving life at the Welders.
"It was tough at first because you're in limbo and I'd never been in the position before where I'd been let go and didn't have a club,” he said. “I thought it was the right time to come home and start enjoying my football.
"It didn't work out at Crusaders the way I wanted it to but I've really found a home at the Welders...I love it there. This is the most I've enjoyed my football since I was young and I'm going into every training session and match loving it. That's what it's all about."
