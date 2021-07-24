irish league

Larne’s David McDaid and Frederik Tingager of AGF Aarhus Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan

The talismanic front man has been pivotal in Larne’s incredible journey over the last four years and proved his worth again on Thursday night with a crucial early goal against the Danish Superliga side.

It gave the Inver Park outfit a real platform to build on as they ran out 2-1 winners on the night.

McDaid is expecting a tougher encounter at Ceres Park next Thursday, but he feels the squad are more than capable of going to Denmark and getting another result.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I don’t think anyone gave us a chance before the game, but there is a belief in this team that we will create chances,” he said.

“Our new signings have been excellent too. Big Cian is a rock at the back, I don’t think he’s lost a header in five games. Rohan has been brilliant as well.

“They have been two key additions. If they’re solid at the back and we’re making chances, especially in Europe, it bodes well.

“Also the preparation from Tiernan and the coaching staff is excellent.

“We know the teams inside out before we play them. I don’t think Aarhus would have known us as well as we knew them.

“I didn’t feel we were in danger at all. The whole game I thought we were really comfortable at the back, I thought we looked solid.

“I fancied us to get a third goal on the break. Unfortunately it just wasn’t to be.”

“We are coming away disappointed, even at 2-0 we would have been slightly disappointed, but that late goal was a bit of a kick in the teeth.

“I think they underestimated us a bit, but I don’t think that will be the case next week.

“I think we can definitely go there and give our best. We created a lot of chances and two goals didn’t reflect our performance.

“I think they will be a lot more wary now.

“I would say they probably watched the Bala game and probably didn’t give us much respect.