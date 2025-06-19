Moyola Park manager Marty Smith believes former Coleraine striker Ian Parkhill will prove to be a “huge asset” for his side after returning to Mill Meadow.

Parkhill spent eight seasons in the Premiership, amassing 266 appearances for the Bannsiders alongside helping them secure Irish Cup and League Cup glory.

The 35-year-old joined Moyola from Coleraine in 2022 before moving on to Limavady United a year later, winning the Premier Intermediate League title with Paul Owens’ men and also played an important role in their fine return to Northern Ireland’s second-tier last term.

Parkhill scored 14 times in 24 appearances as Limavady claimed league success in 2024 and netted a further 10 in the Championship with Owens’ side ultimately finishing fourth.

Former Coleraine striker Ian Parkhill has joined Moyola Park. (Photo by Declan Roughan/Presseye)

His arrival provides another boost for Smith as he prepares for his first season in senior management with Parkhill joining ex-Derry City striker David Parkhouse as a summer signing.

"We are delighted that Ian has decided to come to Moyola,” said Smith. “He will add quality and leadership, and his versatility will be a huge asset to us.

"He has played a significant role in a successful Limavady United team in recent seasons and was an Irish Cup winner at Coleraine.

“He has a winning mentality, and that mentality will no doubt have a positive influence on the group.

"I would like to thank Paul Owens and Limavady United for the cooperation and understanding in getting the deal for Ian done.”

On the move, Parkhill said: “I am very happy to be back at Moyola.

"I've really enjoyed my time at Limavady and had some fantastic days, but I feel the timing is right to make this move.

“I'm really looking forward to working with Marty and the players. We are assembling a strong squad, and I'll be doing all I can to help push the team on.”

Limavady boss Owens, who worked with Parkhill during his time on Oran Kearney’s backroom staff at Coleraine, feels the forward played a key role in the club’s recent success.

"I can't thank Parky enough for what he has given me and the club over the past two seasons,” said Owens. “He put a lot of belief in me when he signed, he was the first big signing and with his quality others soon followed.

"With 20 goals in the treble season, his influence was huge both on and off the pitch.

"Parky went on to get top scorer last season in the Championship and we are all gutted he has made the decision to move on.