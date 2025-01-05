Irish League boss feels new signing is 'one of the best in the league' and hopes side can take positives from Irish Cup experience
McCavitt joined from Banbridge Town earlier in the week but was cup-tied for a weekend trip to Stangmore Park which ended in a 5-0 defeat for third-tier Rathfriland.
Former Glenavon and Newry City forward McCavitt scored 16 goals in 23 league appearances for Banbridge last term and netted 25 across all competitions on his way to being named in the Premier Intermediate League Team of the Year.
It has been a busy opening to the January window for Rathfriland, also recruiting experienced goalkeeper Steven Maguire, who recently played in the Premiership for Newry and made his club debut in Saturday’s cup defeat.
Williamson’s side currently sit fourth in the league after winning five and losing five of their opening 10 matches, trailing leaders Dollingstown by nine points while second-placed Warrenpoint Town are eight better off.
"McCavitt is an excellent player at this level and is probably one of the best in the league,” said Williamson. "Steven Maguire has came in and given us some real experience.
"He only came in on Thursday night for his first training session and he has given a great performance there today. His experience will be invaluable to us for the season ahead.
"Our league campaign maybe started a bit slow but it has picked up and we’re not in too bad a position, but we have to start winning matches from now until the end of the season if we want to do something.”
While captain Andy Kilmartin, who started in Glenavon’s Irish Cup final triumph over Linfield in 2016, has significant experience of the top level, facing off against high-flying Dungannon acted as a first taste of elite competition for many Rathfriland stars and Williamson is hopeful that it’ll stand them in good stead.
"It’s good in all aspects,” he added. "It’s taking confidence from how we played in the second half but also you see the levels of Dungannon, especially with their finishing and their subs they are bringing on really are top quality.
"We have players like Andy Kilmartin who has played all his career in the Irish League so for him he has been there and done it but for some of the younger players it’s great for them to play at this level. It’s a challenge playing against it and it shows you the standard.
"It was always going to be a really tough task coming here with how good Dungannon have been this year and how good their home form has been.
"I thought we were brave in the second half and kept the ball a bit better. The scoreline is maybe a bit harsh but Dungannon have serious quality and it’s easy to see why they are doing so well.”
