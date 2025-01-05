Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rathfriland Rangers chief Trevor Williamson feels they’ve signed “one of the best in the league” in Stephen McCavitt and hopes his side can carry lessons learned from Saturday’s Irish Cup defeat to Dungannon Swifts into their Premier Intermediate League campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCavitt joined from Banbridge Town earlier in the week but was cup-tied for a weekend trip to Stangmore Park which ended in a 5-0 defeat for third-tier Rathfriland.

Former Glenavon and Newry City forward McCavitt scored 16 goals in 23 league appearances for Banbridge last term and netted 25 across all competitions on his way to being named in the Premier Intermediate League Team of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a busy opening to the January window for Rathfriland, also recruiting experienced goalkeeper Steven Maguire, who recently played in the Premiership for Newry and made his club debut in Saturday’s cup defeat.

Rathfriland's Ruari Fitzpatrick impressed during an Irish Cup defeat to Dungannon Swifts. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

Williamson’s side currently sit fourth in the league after winning five and losing five of their opening 10 matches, trailing leaders Dollingstown by nine points while second-placed Warrenpoint Town are eight better off.

"McCavitt is an excellent player at this level and is probably one of the best in the league,” said Williamson. "Steven Maguire has came in and given us some real experience.

"He only came in on Thursday night for his first training session and he has given a great performance there today. His experience will be invaluable to us for the season ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our league campaign maybe started a bit slow but it has picked up and we’re not in too bad a position, but we have to start winning matches from now until the end of the season if we want to do something.”

While captain Andy Kilmartin, who started in Glenavon’s Irish Cup final triumph over Linfield in 2016, has significant experience of the top level, facing off against high-flying Dungannon acted as a first taste of elite competition for many Rathfriland stars and Williamson is hopeful that it’ll stand them in good stead.

"It’s good in all aspects,” he added. "It’s taking confidence from how we played in the second half but also you see the levels of Dungannon, especially with their finishing and their subs they are bringing on really are top quality.

"We have players like Andy Kilmartin who has played all his career in the Irish League so for him he has been there and done it but for some of the younger players it’s great for them to play at this level. It’s a challenge playing against it and it shows you the standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was always going to be a really tough task coming here with how good Dungannon have been this year and how good their home form has been.