Irish League boss makes brilliant gesture as Paul Ross admits 'no words can describe our feelings' after Ballymena United shirt sells out

Paul Ross admits “no words can describe our feelings” after the Ballymena United shirt created in honour of his daughter Lydia sold out rapidly – and also thanked Loughgall boss Darren Murphy for a brilliant gesture.

Lydia, who was an avid Ballymena supporter, following the Sky Blues home and away alongside her father, sadly passed away following a car crash in Aghadowey aged 21 in December 2023.

Last month, her beloved club announced their third kit for the upcoming season would be dedicated to Lydia’s memory, donning a blue ribbon with proceeds going towards Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Paul, a popular figure in the Irish League community, has been selling sky blue ribbon badges around the country to raise crucial funds for Air Ambulance and also organised ‘The Longest Day’ golf marathon, which was held at Galgorm with a host of famous faces involved.

Loughgall manager Darren Murphy (left) with Paul Ross (centre) and Ballymena United boss Jim Ervin. (Photo by Loughgall FC)

Ballymena’s third kit went on sale at the club’s shop ahead of their final pre-season friendly against Loughgall and were quickly snapped up, but fans can still pre-order online.

One was bought by opposing manager – and former Ballymena player – Murphy, who had the shirt signed by the Sky Blues squad before making a special presentation to Ross.

"No words can describe our feelings today, to have the shirt in memory of our Princess Lydia sell out was very humbling,” Paul posted on social media. “Thanks to each and every one of you that purchased a shirt and to all Lydia’s friends that came along to support us.

"Darren bought a shirt before the game and and unbeknownst to me got it signed by the @BallymenaUnited team and presented it to me after the game. I’ve got to know so many good people these last 19 months and Darren is certainly one of them.”

Murphy made the presentation on behalf of Loughgall, where he took over as manager towards the end of last season and is now preparing for his first full campaign in charge at Lakeview Park.

"Darren Murphy was able to purchase one of Ballymena’s new 3rd kit on behalf of Loughgall FC before yesterday’s game, he got it signed by the Ballymena Utd team and presented it to Sky Blues Supporter Paul Ross after to game,” the club posted.

"In honour of Paul’s daughter Lydia who passed away, Paul has continued her legacy #shewore raising for charity and a portion of all Ballymena third kit sales will be donated to Air Ambulance NI - whose support has meant so much to her family and the wider community.”

After the shirt was launched by Ballymena last month, Paul insisted his daughter will “always be part of this club”.

"We lost Lydia on December 29, 2023,” he said. “It’s something you’re never prepared for and we still have to pinch ourselves.

"We came here every other week and followed Ballymena home and away. We had some great times, some not so great times. We’ve been to cup finals with the club and loved every minute of it.

"Unfortunately we didn’t get to see them win a trophy but the journey was amazing. The family, the friends, it was just so memorable and precious moments with my daughter.

"There were so many highlights – beating Coleraine is always a highlight, but just the friendship and fellowship we’ve gained over the years, the players were all fantastic.

"All I can say to people, especially parents, is do as much as you can with your children, take photographs...Lydia and I would have taken selfies and she’d say ‘daddy, not another one!’.