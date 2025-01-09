Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin has dismissed speculation that Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte is currently training with the Sky Blues as his search for a new club goes on.

Whyte was a standout performer for Crusaders, winning three Premiership titles alongside being named NIFWA Player of the Year in 2018 at Seaview, before earning his move across the water to Oxford United.

The 28-year-old has since been on the books of Cardiff City, Hull City (loan) and Portsmouth, who he helped win the League One crown last term and book their spot back in the English Championship.

However, Whyte departed Pompey by mutual consent in August and has been linked with a number of clubs in both the Irish League and League of Ireland, including Ballymena, Coleraine and Derry City, without yet committing his future.

Ervin’s Ballymena have secured a number of star players in recent months after signing Ben Kennedy from Crusaders last summer and won the race for Patrick McEleney’s signature ahead of the January window, but the former Linfield defender has denied rumours that Whyte, who has played 30 times for Northern Ireland, is training at the Showgrounds.

"I haven't heard anything about Gavin Whyte,” said Ervin. “I've heard rumours that he's training with Ballymena, but I can tell you now 150% that Gavin Whyte is not training with Ballymena."

The Irish League transfer market dynamic has changed significantly in recent years with the likes of Ballymena, Larne and Coleraine, who have reportedly secured deals for Linfield ace Joel Cooper and Levi Ives, emerging as legitimate destinations for top players.

Ervin admits he’d like to add further to his squad during January, but insists he won’t be signing for the sake of it.

"The best players are always going to be talked about and wanted because anybody that's looking to strengthen wants to get the best players in that they feel can add value to their squad,” he added. “If you go through it, a lot of managers are looking goalscorers, leaders and things like that.

"You do maybe find yourself in the market for the same people but that's football and it's up to us as a club that we sell the club in the right way and show our vision and path we want to go on.

"Then it's over to the player. The one thing we won't do is bring someone in for the sake of it - they have to be the right fit for the changing room and club.

"I'm hoping that we could potentially add another two players to the squad. We have a good, healthy squad, but at this stage of the season you're going to start picking up suspensions and injuries which is part and parcel of football.

"Ultimately for us to progress and get as many points on the board as quickly as possible we need to strengthen and have competition. If you have good competition it keeps training healthy and everyone on their toes.