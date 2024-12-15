H&W Welders manager Paul Kee believes Daniel Kearns is “the type of player to aspire to” for his young squad after the former Larne ace netted a 95th minute winner to secure victory over Newington.

After departing Inver Park during the summer, Kearns joined Championship outfit Welders in September and has been named the club’s ‘Player of the Month’ for both October and November.

The 33-year-old picked an ideal time to score his first goal for the East Belfast side, slamming home from close range in the dying seconds as Kee’s men sealed all three points against the league’s bottom team.

Kearns spent three years in West Ham United’s academy before representing the likes of Peterborough United, Rotherham United and Carlisle United, returning home to Northern Ireland with Glenavon in 2015.

Daniel Kearns in BetMcLean Cup action against former club Larne earlier this season. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

Having also won a Premiership title with Linfield, Kearns brings crucial experience to a youthful Welders squad – five of their starters at Blanchflower Park were aged 22 or younger while 20-year-old Ewan McCoubrey also came off the bench.

"He got player of the month against last month and we were having a joke last Thursday that there were other players that could have got it, but Kearnsy keeps us ticking over nicely,” Kee told the club’s media channel. “He's an experienced player, established, knows his game and that's the type of player to aspire to because he's consistent and that's great for us as a team.

"He really tried to ramp it up in the second half. We asked him his opinion at half-time and he gave it. He did a really good job as an experienced midfield player and we value that.

"Some of the players that were missing today, Ronan Wilson has been a key player, Josh Kee's game improvement has been amazing this season. When you've quality out it puts onus on the squad and it's credit to the squad that we got that win."