IRISH LEAGUE TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY: Dungannon Swifts land Larne winger, Cliftonville add defensive reinforcements as teams eye last minute deals
Ballymena United completed the re-signing of striker Cathair Friel last night after the marksman was released by Coleraine in the summer.
The Limavady man scored 70 goals in 162 appearances during his first stint on Warden Street and he will hope to add to that tally.
It has been a busy end to the window for champions Larne as Jaziel Orozco and Kieran Lloyd have both arrived at Inver Park on loan from Real Salt Lake and Wigan Athletic respectively.
Those defensive reinforcements mean that Ali Omar – who joined in the summer from Torquay United – has joined Championship side Bangor on a short-term loan.
Another departure from Larne was finalised today as speedy winger Thomas Maguire has signed a two-year permanent deal at Dungannon Swifts.
The 23-year-old was previously on the books of Cliftonville and Warrenpoint Town but will now work under Rodney McAree at Stangmore Park.
Cliftonville have also added to their squad by bringing in Portadown defender Reece Jordan who worked with assistant manager Gerard Lyttle at Northern Ireland youth level.
Glenavon have loaned out Bobby Deane to Institute, Jamie Doran to Annagh United and Marc Matthews to Knockbreda, whilst Coleraine teenage talent Luca Doherty has joined Limavady United on a season-long loan.