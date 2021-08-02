Irish League transfer record as Shay McCartan seals Glentoran move

Figures ranging from £70,000 to £100,000 have been discussed within Irish League circles for the 27-year-old former Northern Ireland international, who scored 21 goals following his move to Ballymena United last September.

Irrespective of the figure, the deal marks another significant statement by a Glentoran side determined to wrestle the Premiership crown back from main rivals Linfield, last season’s league-and-cup ‘double’ winners.

“I have always said that if good players become available, Glentoran will be in that market,” said Glentoran manager Mick McDermott on the official Glentoran website. “Shay has shown his qualities across multiple seasons in England and last season at Ballymena.

Shay McCartan signs for Glentoran. Pic courtesy of Glentoran FC.

“There is no doubting his talent.

“We cannot forget that we started this project only two seasons ago and it is a testament to all involved that we have built such a strong squad and can attract a player like Shay.

“He will definitely become a key member of our team.”

McCartan, who can also boast over 200 games in English football, was clear on his determination to join the Oval outfit.

“Once I spoke to Mick and Paul (Millar, assistant manager) and heard the ambitions of the club, I absolutely knew it’s something I want to be part of,” he told the official Glentoran website. “When I played against the Glens last season it was obvious they were a good team and now I want to play a part in taking things to the next level.

“I’m really looking forward to playing in front of big crowds at the Oval.

“I can guarantee the Glentoran fans that I’ll work hard for the team and make sure I play my part in bringing a lot more success to the club.”

