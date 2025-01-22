Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the days tick closer to the January transfer window shutting, Irish League clubs continue to get their business done.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a significant move in the Championship with Dundela confirming Michael McLellan, who has scored the Irish League’s most goals this term after netting 21 times in 23 appearances, is returning to former club H&W Welders.

Former Linfield, Ballymena United and Portadown striker McLellan joined the Duns from their East Belfast neighbours during the summer but is now set for a return to the Blanchflower Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welders boss Paul Kee will hope marksman McLellan can help boost their Premiership promotion bid – they currently sit two points adrift of second-placed Limavady United and eight behind leaders Bangor – and he now has the Championship’s two top scorers at his disposal.

Michael McLellan has returned to former club H&W Welders from Dundela. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)

Tiarnan O’Connor has struck 18 times this term and has attracted attention from a host of top-flight clubs during the January transfer window alongside Welders playmaker Josh Kee.

"Michael McLelllan is set to rejoin the Welders following his move to Dundela only this Summer,” Dundela posted on social media. “Michael leaves Dundela as the Championship top scorer with 21 goals.”

McLellan is the latest arrival at the Welders, who have also secured the loan signings of Crusaders duo Jonny James and Bradley Maguire until the end of this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teenager James and 20-year-old Maguire made their first Premiership appearances of the season as substitutes during the Crues’ 5-1 defeat to Dungannon Swifts earlier this month.

Elsewhere, Limavady United boss Paul Owens believes Emmett McGuckin brings a “different dimension” to the Championship club after signing from Carrick Rangers.

McGuckin, who has also previously spent time with Coleraine and Dergview, had made 19 Premiership appearances at Taylors Avenue this season, scoring once in a 3-0 victory over Crusaders.

The 33-year-old racked up over 100 top-flight matches while at Carrick and Owens feels that experience could be crucial for his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m delighted to welcome Emmett to the football club, he has been playing regularly in the Premiership so will bring a vast amount of quality and experience to our squad,” said Owens. “Emmett brings us a different dimension to our attacking options and will be a huge asset for the remainder of the season and beyond.”