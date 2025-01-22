Irish League transfer round-up: Championship club confirm top scorer returning to former side while Carrick Rangers striker will add 'different dimension' for new team
There has been a significant move in the Championship with Dundela confirming Michael McLellan, who has scored the Irish League’s most goals this term after netting 21 times in 23 appearances, is returning to former club H&W Welders.
Former Linfield, Ballymena United and Portadown striker McLellan joined the Duns from their East Belfast neighbours during the summer but is now set for a return to the Blanchflower Stadium.
Welders boss Paul Kee will hope marksman McLellan can help boost their Premiership promotion bid – they currently sit two points adrift of second-placed Limavady United and eight behind leaders Bangor – and he now has the Championship’s two top scorers at his disposal.
Tiarnan O’Connor has struck 18 times this term and has attracted attention from a host of top-flight clubs during the January transfer window alongside Welders playmaker Josh Kee.
"Michael McLelllan is set to rejoin the Welders following his move to Dundela only this Summer,” Dundela posted on social media. “Michael leaves Dundela as the Championship top scorer with 21 goals.”
McLellan is the latest arrival at the Welders, who have also secured the loan signings of Crusaders duo Jonny James and Bradley Maguire until the end of this season.
Both teenager James and 20-year-old Maguire made their first Premiership appearances of the season as substitutes during the Crues’ 5-1 defeat to Dungannon Swifts earlier this month.
Elsewhere, Limavady United boss Paul Owens believes Emmett McGuckin brings a “different dimension” to the Championship club after signing from Carrick Rangers.
McGuckin, who has also previously spent time with Coleraine and Dergview, had made 19 Premiership appearances at Taylors Avenue this season, scoring once in a 3-0 victory over Crusaders.
The 33-year-old racked up over 100 top-flight matches while at Carrick and Owens feels that experience could be crucial for his side.
"I’m delighted to welcome Emmett to the football club, he has been playing regularly in the Premiership so will bring a vast amount of quality and experience to our squad,” said Owens. “Emmett brings us a different dimension to our attacking options and will be a huge asset for the remainder of the season and beyond.”
Goalkeeper Ben McCauley has also departed Carrick this month after joining Premier Intermediate League outfit Coagh United while fellow third-tier side Oxford Sunnyside made a statement signing by securing the services of former Linfield, Portadown and Newry City striker Adam Salley.
